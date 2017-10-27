Halloween weekend unleashes an onslaught of music in York and Lancaster counties

Acoustic Khaos unleashes a special night of Halloween music and American rock live Friday at The Handle Bar Tavern in Catawba. Beware, there will be an onslaught of sounds with everything from classic rock to country rock and American classic rock plus the sounds by assorted favorite artists.
Khaos Kings/Acoustic Khaos’ message from Bryan Dover is “Let’s do the “Acoustic Khaos” Handle Bar style, this Friday night. We’ll take all the classic hits to have a jamming good time. The show starts at 9 p.m., so come and join us.” Acoustic Khaos, Friday at The Handle Bar Tavern, Catawba.
Fall festival
Go into the light to explore the 12th annual Indian Land Fall Festival. This day long extravaganza starts at 10 a.m. and stretches into the night – a huge gathering with welcome family friendly fun.
The festival offers up a cornucopia of live music: Jenni Lynn as well as Julie Roberts, both national recording artists with local roots will perform; bluegrass zeal from The Hinson Girls; solo artist Maddy Buff; local band Believe; more bluegrass from the band Plum Nelly; performances by the Indian Land High School Choir and the Andrew Jackson High School Choir; plus Brown's Uptown Sound will keep the musical flowing throughout the day.
Wait, there’s more. Dare to visit the JROTC Haunted Trail – they’re waiting for you. Don’t miss the car show; the chili cook off, a cornhole tournament, a farm zone, arts and crafts area, local vendors and more for The 12th Annual Indian Land Fall Festival, Saturday, 10 am to 9 pm, at the Indian Land schools complex, 8361 Charlotte Highway. Details: indianlandfallfest.com/events.
Halloween in Tega Cay
A voice from beyond or is it just the band DeCarlo calling out to fans and friends inviting all to wear their best costume and meet them Saturday night at the SC Shore Club at Tega Cay for the annual Halloween party. Power trio DeCarlo is based in this area, and features Tommy DeCarlo, lead vocals/keyboards; Tommy DeCarlo Jr., lead guitar/keyboards; and Dan Hitz, drums.
Not only do they specialize in epic classic rock a la Boston, Styx, Foreigner, Bon Jovi, Loverboy, but the band's lead singer Tommy DeCarlo is the current lead singer for legendary rock band Boston. So, we know he knows how to rock and can get any party started. See DeCarlo at the annual Halloween Party at The Shore Club, 15083 Molokai Drive, Tega Cay. Details: 803-548-3500. For more on the music check decarlorrocks.
Sunday sounds
Something wildly talented this way comes from the duo of Steve Stoeckel and Keith Shamel, live 2-5 p.m. Sunday at Legal Remedy Brewing in Rock Hill.
Stoeckel is a changeling/shape-shifter channeling music in multiple forms. An ongoing member of the iconic Spongetones, he can also appear in the Jamie and Steve Duo, among the Pop Co-Op, and wherever the muse spirit calls.
A multi-talented singer songwriter/guitar/bass playing even uke-strumming dynamo. Stoeckel draws from the power of pop rock, heavily influenced by the British Invasion. In this instance, he is appearing as part of a duo with Keith Shamel. I called out to Stoeckel for wisdom and to discover more.
“Let's see,” Stoeckel said “Keith Shamel is an amazing guitarist, and sings also. He plays quite a bit with Shana Blake in a duo and also a full band lineup. He is involved with the Tosco Music Parties, and that’s where I began playing along with him, at the annual Tosco Beatle Tribute.”
Regarding the show Sunday, “We'll do lots of Beatles, Badfinger. an XTC song Elvis Costello, ELO, Blind Faith, Beach Boys, Simon and Garfunkel, lots of McCartney post Beatles.” said Stoeckel. Look for originals in the future from the duo of Steve Stoeckel and Keith Shamel Sunday at Legal Remedy Brewing, Rock Hill.
Tuesday at Legal Remedy Brewing is offering a Halloween Night of American Music with GASP and Purty Hate Machine. Costumes are encouraged Halloween night at Legal Remedy Brewing, 129 Oakland Ave., Rock Hill.
Coming up
Friday: Matt Tucker a Luke’s Sports Bar & Grill, Rock Hill; Chubby Knuckles at Empire Pizza, Newport; Revelry Soul at McHale’s On Main, Rock Hill; Khaos Kings Acoustic at The Handle Bar Tavern, Catawba; Smilin’ Dogs at T-Bones on the Lake, Lake Wylie; The Rockaholics at John’s Place, Fort Mill; Staton Bush Project at Brew’s Tavern, Fort Mill; David Payne Band at Mickey’s Bar & Grill, Fort Mill; Oneppo Brothers at Hobo’s, Fort Mill; Ultimate Rock Machine at Scarowinds/Carowinds, Fort Mill; Kevin Marshall at Dreamchaser’s Brewery, Waxhaw; Haley Mae Campbell at Pineville Tavern, Pineville; Peace & Love at Wild Wing Café-Ayrsley, S. Charlotte; Analog Daze at the Lodge-Ballantyne, Charlotte; Crashbox at Wild Wing Café-Uptown, Charlotte; Abacab – The Music of Genesis at the Visulite Theatre, Charlotte.
Saturday: Natty Boh at Original Empire Pizza, Rock Hill; Catawba River Monster at Revolutions, Galleria, Rock Hill; Shotgun Saints at Sandbar Grill, Rock Hill; Boo Bash with DJ Spock at T-Bones on the Lake, Lake Wylie; Halloween Party with DeCarlo at SC Shore Club-Tega Cay, Fort Mill; Mike Faulkenberry & The Whiskey Prophets at Beef ‘O’ Brady’s-Baxter, Fort Mill; Little Johnny Trailer Trash Acoustic at Hobo’s, Fort Mill; Staton Bush Project at Mickey’s Bar & Grill, Fort Mill; Ultimate Rock Machine at Scarowinds/Carowinds, Fort Mill; Poplar Tent Revival at Dreamchaser’s Brewery, Waxhaw; Olde #7 at Pineville Tavern, Pineville; Halloween with U-Phonik at Wild Wing Café-Ayrsley, Charlotte; Halloween Party with Randy Franklin & The Sardines at Common Market, Charlotte; Halloween Costume Party with 2 Door Chicken Coupe and Junco Partner at Eaglespeak Coffee House & Bar, Charlotte.
Sunday: Steve Stoeckel and Keith Shamel at Legal Remedy Brewing, Rock Hill; Catawba River Monster at The Handle Bar Tavern, Catawba; Ultimate Rock Machine at Scarowinds/Carowinds, Fort Mill; Jeff Shows at Pineville Tavern, Pineville.
Tuesday: GASP, Purty Hate Machine for Halloween Party (costumes encouraged) at Legal Remedy Brewing, Rock Hill;
Send bio, press kits, photos, music links to my Facebook or debbyjet@gmail.com. More info on myspace.com/jetrockmedia
Comments