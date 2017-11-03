Square Roots, a two-piece act that sounds like a five-piece band, at Brass Tap

There’s no better way to christen the opening of a new restaurant than with the spirited, musical countenance of Christina Raine along with LS Brown aka Square Roots Music, live Friday at the Brass Tap at Riverwalk in Rock Hill.
Kicking off a live music schedule for this newly-opened craft beer bar and pub singer/songwriter Christine Raine sends a heads-up call to friends, fans and all to come and hang out. “Let’s see,” she said, “we play music from the 60s on as well as originals – it runs the gamut between genre and decade – acoustic and electric, with looping, and percussion/drums. It’s a two-piece act that sounds like a five-piece band,” adding resolutely, “We don't disappoint.”
Raine has a long track record for performance follow-through, whether as a solo or in various bands especially considering “Square Roots has been playing in and around the area for over 12 plus years,” she tallies. Furthermore, the duo of Raine, (vocals/guitar) and LS Brown (vocals/guitar/bass) are dedicated to playing songs you know and love, including originals. Their mission is ongoing by way of “real instruments, real songs, and real music” covering a lot of stylistic ground from roots, rock and blues to Americana and all done with indie determination.
Then, there’s the ‘other thing’ – Raine herself. Audiences have come to expect and respect Raine’s consistent demeanor – a cool combination of honest early-on talent and simple sincerity. But, there’s more to it, particularly her sultry even smoky but always focused voice adding value hard to duplicate, and impossible to fake.
Simply put, she is dedicated, often relentless but tempered by a clever, eager edge that makes it obvious she loves what she’s doing. With an anywhere, anytime performance ethic, there’s nothing stale either. Raine and company are always updating, recharging, aimed at fresh horizons, including: “the new EP that came out a little over a month ago,” Raine said. “It’s actually done with my other group ‘Raine,’ and the self-titled EP can be found on iTunes, Google, Amazon, etc. plus,” she added, “ We're working on a new video that will be released – fingers crossed – within the next two weeks.”
Meanwhile, no rest for those ready to rock. See Square Roots Music, live Friday at The Brass Tap - Riverwalk, 819 Terrace Park #103, Rock Hill. For show details, call 803-329-9094. For more on the music, find Square Roots Music on Facebook.
Coming up
Friday: 2 Slices, El Malpais, Pullover, Gardeners for: Concerts at The Courtroom, Gettys Building, Rock Hill; Catawba River Monster at Sandbar Grill, Rock Hill; Mike Faulkenbury & The Whiskey Prophets at McHale’s on Main, Rock Hill; Square Roots Music at The Brass Tap-Riverwalk, Rock Hill; Kyle Dills Band at The Handle Bar Tavern, Catawba; Acoustic Saints at 21 Roadhouse, Fort Lawn; Dueling Pianos at SC Shore Club-Tega Cay; Little Johnny Trailer Trash Acoustic at Brew’s Tavern, Fort Mill; Oneppo Brothers at Hobo’s, Fort Mill; David Williams at Mickey’s Bar & Grill, Fort Mill; Broad River Fall Tour & Camp Out at Tranquility Base Camp, Carlisle; Fiftywatt Freight Train at T-Bones at The Lake, Lake Wylie; Blind, Crippled & Crazy at Pineville Tavern, Pineville; Game Face at The Lodge-Ballantyne, S. Charlotte; Kids in America-Totally 80’s Tribute at Flight, Charlotte.
Saturday: Steve Simpson & Alan Barrington (2 p.m.) at Nova Bakery, Rock Hill; Generation Axe at Sandbar Grill, Rock Hill; The Marshalls at Original Empire Pizza, Rock Hill; Donnie Honeycutt at Hobo’s, Fort Mill; Province of Thieves at Dreamchaser’s Brewery, Waxhaw;
Sunday: Catawba River Monster at The Handle Bar Tavern, Catawba; Tiny Stage Songwriter Showcase (4-6 p.m.) with Dan Anderson, Michael Wayne Avery, & Raymond Franklin at Free Range Brewing, Charlotte; Jeff Shows at Pineville Tavern, Pineville; Cinco de Hootie Hoo Hoedown with Silver Wings (2 p.m.), Loose Lugnuts (3 p.m.), Lenny Federal Band (4 p.m.), Mike Strauss Band (5 p.m.), Mickey Stephens & Poor Blue (6 p.m.), Ole Towne Criers (7 p.m.) & Johnny Wicker (8 p.m.) at The Comet Grill, Charlotte; Charlotte Blues Society Sunday Bash with host Mary London Szpara & Benny Turner at The Rabbit Hole, Charlotte;
