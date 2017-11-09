Simply Three, a classical crossover, coverts old school to new school sound

In basic terms, the sound is called classical crossover, regarding Simply Three, live Saturday at McGlohon Theater, Sprit Square in Charlotte. With closer observation, the classically-trained, pop-influenced, string-driven trio featuring Glen McDaniel, violin, Zack Clark, cello and Nicholas Villalobos, bass; convert their old school training into a new school sound.
Originally from Tempe, Ariz., Simply Three manages musical alchemy by skipping across a variety of musical genres from Puccini and Gershwin to Adele, Coldplay and Michael Jackson revealing a special hybrid that’s “highly imaginative and well-played.”
Since the release of their debut EP, “Two Worlds Collide,” Simply Three’s innovative arrangements, technical virtuosity and heartfelt musicality has helped to trigger a fresh genesis for string-playing, along with critical recognition for the trio.
William Goodman, senior editor of The Huffington Post, stated that their rendition of “The Christmas Song” is “the only Christmas song you’ll ever need to hear.” Likewise their version of “Demons” ( Imagine Dragons) has been called “the most beautiful version yet.” Thanks to online popularity, Simply Three is creating welcome excitement and interest for instrumental music thanks in part to their inventive videos.
Acclaimed for “having what it takes,” and “thrilling performances” encounter the pure synergy of Simply Three Saturday at McGlohon Theater-Spirit Square, 345 N. College St., Charlotte. Details: 704-372-1000 or visit blumenthalarts.org. For more on the music, go to simplythreemusic.com.
Chew on this
Pianist, guitarist, songwriter Hans Chew live, Sunday at The Visulite Theatre, Charlotte will releases his fourth album “Open Sea” Dec. 1 so he has set sail to share his piano-based Americana, R&B and rock & roll.
In the past Chew pondered searching and longing. That phase of his quest has ended and he seems to have found himself. Now his aim is to work through what it means where his music is concerned, including the effect his classic 60s-70s American and British rock influences have had on him.
Find Chew on guitar and piano along with his bluesy R&B vocalizing. He is joined by an “agile and sensitive band” with Rob Smith, drums; Jimy SeiTang, bass; and long- time collaborator/’secret weapon’ Dave Cavallo, guitar. Expect longer songs, “roaring jams,” plus Cavallo’s restrained musicality, sense of rhythm, and rock ‘n’ roll verve along the same lines as Keith Richards or Ronnie Wood.
With a new solo album release and a solid band to back him up, get a rockin’ bite of Hans Chew Sunday at The Visulite Theatre, 1615 Elizabeth Ave., Charlotte. Details:704-358-9200 and visulite.com. Find more on the music see hanschew.com.
Coming up
Friday: Hoodwinked at Sandbar Grill Rock Hill; Recall Band at Empire Pizza, Newport; Josh Fosdick at Luke’s Sports Bar & Grill, Rock Hill; DJ Paco Dance Party at Hartland’s, Rock Hill; The Phantom State at McHale’s on Main, Rock Hill; Well Known Strangers at The Handle Bar Tavern, Catawba; Khaos Kings Acoustic at 21 Roadhouse, Fort Lawn; Moses Jones at Olio’s, Gastonia; Little Johnny Trailer Trash at Hobo’s, Fort Mill; Caution Blind Driver at Brew’s Tavern, Fort Mill; U-Phonik at Wild Wing Cafe-Ayrsley, Charlotte; Analog Crash at Dreamchaser’s Brewery, Waxhaw; Lisa De Nova at The Lodge-Ballantyne, Charlotte; Parmalee, Kasey Tindall at Coyote Joe’s, Charlotte.
Saturday: Patriotic UNITY Ride hosted by Extended Biker Family, Rock Hill witih Frank Sciandra at Frank Roach American Legion Post #34 (final stop), Rock Hill; Daddy’s Wild Oat at Sandbar Grill, Rock Hill; StellaRising Duo at Original Empire Pizza, Rock Hill; The Rockaholics at T-Bones on the Lake, Lake Wylie; Weekends at John’s Place Neighborhood Bar, Fort Mill; Jes Seda at Hobo’s, Fort Mill; Bradley Cloninger at Mickey’s Bar & Grill, Fort Mill; Stick & Stones at Dreamchaser’s Brewery, Waxhaw; Catawba River Monster at Pineville Tavern, Pineville; Sound of Raine (7pm) at Eaglespeak Coffee House, Charlotte; Toni Naples, Debby Dobbins, Donna Duncan, Bill Bradford, more at The Comet Grill, Charlotte.
Sunday: DB Bryan at The Handle Bar Tavern, Catawba; Jeff Shows at Pineville Tavern, Pineville; Hans Chew Band with Tashi Dorji at Visulite Teatre, Charlotte.
Tuesday: Jamie & Reginaldo 8 p.m. at Legal Remedy Brewing, Rock Hill.
