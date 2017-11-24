Sun-dried Vibes to record live Saturday at Gettys Center in Rock Hill

Giving back to the music and arts community is powering the “GiveThanks Fest” live Saturday for Concerts at The Courtroom, Gettys Center in Rock Hill. Presented by SBTS (Surrounded By The Sound) the event includes acoustic music from an assortment of special guests Riley Randall of the band See Water, Bubba Love and Cameron Brown of the band Of Good Nature and The Dubber plus featured artist Sun-Dried Vibes performing a special acoustic set.
Based in the Rock Hill and Fort Mill, Sun-Dried Vibees is a reggae/rock funk/pop/alt band that features Zach Fowler, vocals/guitar; Evan Tyler, bass guitar and Jono Cheverez, drums. Known for their high-energy sets and lively sing-a-longs, SDV also delivers a positive message and an inclusive stance making them a fan favorite and a popular pick for festivals.
Averaging approximately 275 dates yearly, SDV has a large, loyal and mixed demographic fan base, bringing numerous opportunities to see the band accompanying and touring with acts of all genres including 311, Slightly Stoopid, Ballyhoo, The Movement, Passafire, The Expendables, AWOL Nation, Neon Trees, The Nappy Roots and more.
SDV has picked up awards along the way particularly South Carolina’s Rock Band of the Year in 2012 and 2013 by the South Carolina Music Awards as well as voted Charlotte’s Best Local Band 2012 by the readers of Creative Loafing Magazine. Their spicy twist on rock ‘n’ reggae plus their popularity and work ethic is equally enhanced by their all-inclusive attitude and the wish to give back to their hometown communities.
That’s the mission of SBTS Music & Art Festivals designed to strengthen local music and art scenes particularly in the Rock Hill area as well as the Long Creek, S.C. by supporting and introducing new music and visual arts designed to engage and inspire both youth and adults.
Roll all this music and magic together for a hip, happening holiday weekend experience at the “GiveThanks Fest” presented by SBTS Music Festival – An Acoustic Evening with Sun-Dried Vibes plus Riley Randall, Bubba Love; Cameron Brown, and The Dubber beginning at 5 p.m Saturday for Concerts at The Courtroom, Gettys Art Building, 201 East Main Street, Rock Hill.
Special Note: Sun-Dried Vibes will be recording for a live acoustic album release, so be a part of a special night of music. Details: letsgetsundried.com; eventbrite.com, and find them on Facebook. Event details: 803-328-2787.
