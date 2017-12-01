Ultimate Rock Machine aims for a classic rock ‘n roll tribute like no other

Shake off all things humdrum, the stress of holiday hassles and unleash your inner rock star with Ultimate Rock Machine live, Saturday at the Sylvia Theater in York.
Returning to rock the Sylvia after a long term engagement during Scarowinds this fall at Carowinds, this Charlotte-area band brings forth a live music experience intent on being not only big but bigger even the biggest.
Take things higher and go wild with URM’s tribute to classic rock aiming for a rock ‘n roll tribute like no other, bringing forth all the great arena bands together into one killer concert. Their repertoire taps into the force of the ‘70s and ‘80s including Aerosmith, Styx, Whitesnake, Kansas, Journey, Foreigner, Boston and many more.
Touting high energy, and attention to detail URM vows an electrifying experience filled with “soaring vocals, shredding guitars and killer drums.“ The lineup pushing the limits of hard rock glory offers multiple skills from David Hill, vocals; Eddie Darst, guitar/vocals; Daryn Owen, bass/vocals; Tim Canterbury, drums and Carter Owen, keyboards/ guitar/vocals. Together their hard rocking mission is to deliver “all the hits, just like the albums” and get the audience up, on their feet, singing, swaying and screaming for more. Plus, URM is promising “something special with a multimedia event with holiday surprises.”
Move and groove to edgy, heavy rock ‘n’ roll fantasies from the Ultimate Rock Machine Saturday, at the Sylvia Theater, 27 N. Congress St., York. Doors open at 8 pm. Music starts at 9:30 pm. Details: 803-684-5590 or sylviatheater.com. For more on the music visit ultimaterockmachine.com.
Coming up
Friday: Small Axe at McHale’s on Main, Rock Hill; Carolina Rhythm Band at Empire Pizza, Newport; DJ Dance Party at Hartland’s, Rock Hill; Ladies Night with DJ Skinny at The Handle Bar Tavern, Catawba; Whit’s End at Frog’s Bar & Grill, Lancaster; David Williams Mickey’s Bar & Grill, Fort Mill; Oneppo Brothers at Hobo’s, Fort Mill; Smilin’ Dogs at T-Bones on the Lake, Lake Wylie; Lisa De Nova at Dreamchaser’s Brewery, Waxhaw; Blind, Crippled & Crazy at Zee’s Tavern, Pineville; Crazy Parker & Company at Pineville Tavern, Pineville; Early Ray at Hickory Tavern-Ballantyne, Charlotte; Analog Daze at The Lodge-Ballantyne, Charlotte; David Childers at Legion Brewing, Charlotte; Little Johnny Trailer Trash Acoustic at Ed’s Tavern, Charlotte.
Saturday: Steve Simpson, Rick Spreitzer at Nova’a Bakery, Rock Hill; Shotgun Saints at Luke’s Sports Bar & Grill Rock Hill; Bernie Reburn with Karaoke Konnection at The Handle Bar Tavern, Catawba; Mike Faulkenberry & Whiskey Prophets at T-Bones on the Lake, Lake Wylie; Donnie Honeycutt at Hobo’s, Fort Mill; Oneppo Brothers at John’s Place Neighborhood Bar, Fort Mill; Frankie Sciandra at Mickey’s Bar & Grill, Fort Mill; Jay Mathey Band at Small Bar, Fort Mill; Sons of Carolina at Pineville Tavern, Pineville; Poplar Tent Revival at Dreamchaser’s Brewery, Waxhaw; Rockin’ Kids First Concert & Auction with English Band, Pam Taylor, Killakoi, Jeremy’s Ten: A Pearl Jam Tribute, more at The Rabbit Hole, Charlotte; River Ratz at Legion Brewing, Charlotte; Horton’s Holiday Hayride w- Reverend Horton Heat, Junior Brown w- Aqualads, Big Sandy & His Fly-Rite Boys, The Belmont Playboys at Neighborhood Theatre, Charlotte.
Sunday: Christmas Party with Band of Oz & Swinging Medallions at Coyote Joes, Charlotte; Charlotte Blues Society Christmas Blues Bash at The Rabbit Hole, Charlotte; Jeff Shows, 4-6 p.m. at Pineville Tavern, Pineville; Tiny Stage Concerts Songwriters Showcase with David Childers, Derek Harla (Smokin’ D) & Scott Poteet at Free Range Brewing, Charlotte.
