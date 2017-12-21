Double Dog Dare doubles down with two shows this holiday weekend

It’s a big holiday weekend just right for ‘rockin’ ‘round the Christmas tree or anywhere with live music events to enhance the Yuletide spirit.
Time to jingle some bells and take your pick of two—yes TWO – Double Dog Dare live shows this weekend. That would make it Double Double Dog Dare or would it be Double Dog Dare Squared? Well, whatever you call it, find sounds so doggone good you’ll beg for more.
Friday, go chase DDD down at Dreamchaser's Brewery in Waxhaw; then Saturday, DDD will be loose at The Broken Spoke in Charlotte. Either encounter promises a fab variety of sounds from rock and pop to country and soul.
The acoustic/electric DDD duo launched in 2016 featuring Joe Middleton, acoustic guitar/lead vocals; and Larry Smith, electric guitar/backing vocals. Together they offer an impressive purebred pedigree and a lengthy history not only performing together, but these two long-time friends have also performed separately in an assortment of known/notable bands as well as appearing solo. Because of this range of experience, always expect the unexpected from DDD – rock/pop, hard rock, blues, country, Americana, these dogs know plenty of tricks, as well as plenty of popular hits and fun favorite tunes.
Never miss a local story.
Guitarist extraordinaire, Smith offered an advance of this weekend’s festivities. “It’s a Christmas extravaganza – for both shows,” he said. “We’re always updating our song list to keep it fresh and of course, we’ll be including some rockin' Christmas tunes.”
Smith promised a fun and inclusive experience, since they are “always encouraging the audience to dance and sing along with us. We try to keep it light and fun for everyone.” As to which of the two shows would be the ‘must see’ standout, Smith offered no preference. “Friday is our old stompin' grounds in Waxhaw and they never fail to party hard. It will be a very festive event, for sure,” he predicted.
“Saturday is The Broken Spoke in Charlotte. It’s a distillery,” adding, “It's more of a laid back living room sort of venue but we’ll bring the party!” Note: Saturday’s show is an afternoon event from 3-6 p.m. which pretty much guarantees a merry and bright party.
Bark up the right tree – no doubt a funky festive Christmas tree – with Double Dog Dare Friday at The Dreamchaser’s Brewery, 115 E. North Main St., Waxhaw. For show details and directions call 704-843-7326; and Saturday at The Broken Spoke Distillery, 227 Southside Drive, Charlotte. Call 704-469-9540 or check brokenspoke.com.
Elsewhere
Friday: Chubby Knuckles at McHale’s On Main, Rock Hill; Shannon Warren Band at Empire Pizza-Newport, Rock Hill; Franklin, Thompson, & Anderson at Hartland’s, Rock Hill; The Hyde Band at The Handle Bar Tavern, Catawba; Psycho Circus at T-Bones on the Lake, Lake Wylie; Square Roots at Small Bar, Fort Mill; Rumor Mill at Hobo’s, Fort Mill; Throwback Thursday Party Band at Wild Wing Cafe-Ayrsley, Charlotte; Acoustic Christmas with MLB Allstars at Pineville Tavern, Pineville; DeCarlo at Hickory Tavern-Ballantyne, Charlotte; Game Face at The Lodge- Ballantyne, Charlotte; David Childers with Carolina Gator Gumbo, It’s Snakes at Snug Harbor, Charlotte; Truckstop Preachers with Motel Glory at Petra’s, Charlotte; The Lenny Federal Band at The Comet Grill, Charlotte; Smilin' Dogs Acoustic at Big Al's Pub & Grubberia, Charlotte; Chase Killough and Highwater at Smokey Joe's Café, Charlotte; Jade Moore at The Lodge-Colony Road, Charlotte; Leisure McCorkle at Mac's Speed Shop, Matthews.
Saturday: Revelry Soul at McHale’s On Main, Rock Hill; Frank Sciandra at Hartland’s, Rock Hill; Alan Barrington at Original Empire Pizza, Rock Hill; Christmas Bash w/ DJ Spock & Dollar Store Santa at T-Bones on the Lake, Lake Wylie; Little Johnny Trailer Trash Acoustic at Hobo’s, Fort Mill; Square Roots at Miciah’s, Mooresville, Fort Mill; Sons of Carolina at Brew’s Tavern, Fort Mill; Palmetto Road at Dreamchaser's Brewery, Waxhaw; Tantrum at Buddy's Point, Monroe; Remedy Hollow at The Lodge- Ballantyne, S. Charlotte; Hillbilly Hobos at The Comet Grill, Charlotte; Moses Jones at Smokey Joe's Café, Charlotte; StellaRising at The Lodge-Colony Road, Charlotte; George Malley at Big Al's Pub & Grubberia, Charlotte.
Sunday: Omari and the Hellhounds at The Comet Grill, Charlotte.
Monday: Matt Tucker & Josh “Sawyer” Fosdick at Luke's Sports Bar & Grill, Rock Hill; Christmas with The Loose Lugnuts (7 p.m.) at Thirsty Beaver Saloon, Charlotte.
Send bio, press kits, photos, music links to my Facebook or debbyjet@gmail.com. More info on myspace.com/jetrockmedia
Comments