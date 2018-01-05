Vinyl Tones true to their sound: It all comes from classic vinyl records.

Hoping to hear a band that delivers classic hits with a genuine sound? Consider the Vinyl Tones live, Saturday at Brew’s Tavern in Fort Mill. Based in Waxhaw, their goal is simple, to be a “rocking band playing your favorite classic tunes.”
Now, I won’t exactly call the Vinyl Tones ‘throwback’ but their raison d’etre smacks of that very reason, since their main objective is classic rock, that originated on vinyl and, according to guitarist Jeff Hamula, “is exciting played live – just for the thrill of it.”
Made up of “guys from the same neighborhood, together about 3 years, with” according to Hamula, “the idea to put together a band for fun – to get together, play their favorite songs – just good music, make it sound good, like the original.
To reach for a certain level of sound and experience and have a good time doing it.” Along with lead guitar/vocals from Hamula, the VT’s also feature Mike Mallozzi, drums/vocals; Carl Peoples, bass/vocals; Scott Dallas, rhythm guitar/vocals and Sam Brown, keyboards/vocals, the goal was always to enjoy the process. “Some of the guys were in separate groups and left to form this one group. We all sing,” he said, “and we just wanted to just play good music live somewhere once a month
Yes, the VT’s are “a cover band and we play the genre of music with lots of great sing along songs,” admitted Hamula. “Even our logo is simple and straight forward,” he said. “The music is that great classic rock that started out originally on vinyl …The Beatles, Rolling Stones, Black Crows, etc.” adding, “it’s all the bands and songs you might hear on Pandora classic rock now.”
Along with delivering hit tunes, there is a more personal result generated by this whole music process which involves “chasing a sound for that feeling when it sounds right and something clicks. To me,” he said, “the best part of playing live is when it feels like an out-of-body experience when I’m in this soup of sound we’re creating it becomes something so right, so chill – like a runner’s high. There’s so much energy and we’re all in the same experience – the band, the audience, then,” he added, “it’s connected to your soul – a soul and sonic connection that resonates beyond.”
Deep even strangely profound, plus it has a good beat that’s easy to dance to. “ Come out,” invites Hamula. “See (and hear) classic rock hits live with no hidden angles just delivering the music fun,” courtesy of the Vinyl Tones Saturday at Brew’s Tavern, 8083 Charlotte Highway, Fort Mill. Details: 803-547-3279 or brewstavern.com. For more on the music visit reverbnation.com/vinyltones.
Friday: Chubby Knuckles at Empire Pizza-Newport, Rock Hill; DJ Dane Party at Hartland’s, Rock Hill; Karoake Connection at The Handle Bar Tavern, Catawba; Little Johnny Trailer Trash Acoustic at Hobo’s, Fort Mill; DJ Dennis Karaoke at Pineville Tavern, Pineville; Shannon Lee Trio at Dreamchaser’s Brewery, Waxhaw; Curbside Prophet at The Lodge-Ballanyne, S. Charlotte; Lenny Federal Band at The Comet Grill, Charlotte; The Grassabillies at Legion Brewing, Charlotte.
Saturday: Shannon Lee at Original Empire, Rock Hill; Karaoke Connection at The Handle Bar Tavern, Catawba; Brandon Davidson at John’s Place Neighborhood Bar, Fort Mill; Oneppo Brothers at Hobo’s, Fort Mill; Vinyl Tones at Brew’s Tavern, Fort Mill; Dan Staton & Dan Ihle at Small Bar, Fort Mill; Lipstick on a Pig at T-Bones on the Lake, Lake Wylie; Olde #7 Band at Pineville Tavern, Pineville Sugarshine at Dreamchaser’s Brewery, Waxhaw; Jade Moore at The Lodge-Ballantyne, S. Charlotte; The Bloodworth Project at Legion Brewing, Charlotte; Donna Duncan with Jazzology at The Comet Grill, Charlotte; Melodime, The Brevet & Millennial at Neighborhood Theater, Charlotte.
Sunday: Jeff Shows at Pineville Tavern, Pineville; Omari & The Hellhounds at The Comet Grill, Charlotte.
