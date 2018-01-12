Rock Hill concert creates ‘luck-of-draw’ bands who’ll showcase in March

Bands come together in myriad ways. High school friends ready to take over the world; a group of players with a shared music mission; a bunch of strangers with a sure-fire or wild vision, even some folks with a one-off joke or new rock angle.
However, hoping to jump start the process, band creation theory becomes luck-of-the-draw strategy Saturday via the Band From A Hat 2k18 Drawing at Concerts at the Courtroom, in the Gettys Building, Rock Hill.
This is not the event’s first incarnation. According to Mike Gentry, local promoter, musician who organizes and hosts the Courtroom events, in conjunction with The York County Arts Council, “This is the third time we’ve hosted ‘Band from A Hat,’ he explained. “The last time was in 2014 and (before that) in 2013. We thought that once a year was too often, so we wanted to wait until our list of local bands became a little slim.”
“The first year we hosted BfaH, 12 bands were drawn and 10 bands performed,” continued Gentry, “The second year wasn’t as successful, but a few bands did perform.”
“Here’s how it works,” directs Gentry, “People list what instruments they’re proficient at and would like to play in a new band. I put them all in a hat and randomly draw bands with three-five members.”
Next, “Bands have about two and half months to practice and write 10-15 minutes of music,” he continued, “original music is encouraged, but covers are acceptable. This year the showcase will be March 31. We currently have 30 people signed up. Last time we had 29.”
The BFAH process is obvious and fairly simple, especially for pro-active go-getters. Plus, there’s the potential for brilliant results. “I’m hoping people will start new bands, meet new musicians/performers and develop our music scene and creative community. So far, this project has created at least four bands including Mall Goth, Chase Warren & the Homewreckers and GASP, who have gone on to record and play more shows,” Gentry said, adding, “It’s a wonderful tool to make connections and jumpstart bands or creative projects.”
As luck (and clever planning) would have it the 2018 BFAH drawing will be held Saturday, smack in the middle of two nights showcasing what else but local bands. Get a great taste of current area music in round two of the all-local bands festival Dumb Sweater Fest live on Friday and Saturday for Concerts in the Courtroom. Local bands performing plus local artists selling their wares, even local beer from Rock Hill’s Legal Remedy Brewing and a local podcast plus the piece de resistance – the “Band From A Hat” drawing. Friday’s performance schedule features Cadillac Hearse, Mariah Van Kleef, Old Fighter, and Motel Glory. On Saturday, find Tough Ghost, Philip K. Dixie, Rosewave, Gardeners and GASP, plus the BFAH drawing.
“Nothing up my sleeve,” no rabbits either just great expectations for the Band From A Hat 2k18 Drawing live Saturday, part of two night of all local bands live Friday and Saturday for Concerts at the Courtroom in the Getty’s Building, 201 E.t Main St., Rock Hill. Details: Facebook or visit thecourtroomrockhilltumblr.com.
Coming up
