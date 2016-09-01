Sonny Skyzz hits old school blue with uptown sound

Music that’s movin’ and groovin’ to drive you to dance, swear fans of the Sonny Skyyz Revue, returning live Saturday to Original Empire Pizza in Rock Hill. Based in Charlotte and formed in 2011, Sonny Skyyz and his Revue pledge musical allegiance to old school blues with an uptown, get down R&B sound.
Sonny Skyyz and company push diversity with enough expertise in versatility to skillfully mix up solid blues with other genres from rock & roll and funk to pop. Aiming to please and not to be discounted where flexibility is concerned, even a bit of country is not out of the question, if requested.
Bandleader/bassist/ vocalist Sonny Skyyz’s hometown is New Orleans and you can’t get much more blues savvy roots than that. So, it’s no surprise that Skyyz himself has accompanied or opened shows for legends including B.B. King, Elvin Bishop, Bobby Bland, Buddy Guy and others. Rounding out the Revue, Skyyz is joined by Scott Pressley, guitar; and Randy Hough, drums/vocals.
Surprises are always possible and there are definite hints for this particular gig. “Big fun and shenanigans” are promised, plus a birthday celebration for guitarist Pressley.
The forecast is blustery blues with a surge of cool sounds and a prediction of a party rising with The Sonny Skyyz Revue returning live Saturday to Original Empire Pizza, 1415 Riverchase Blvd. Call 803-980-0522 for show information. Check Facebook and reverbnation.com/sonnyskyyz for more on the music.
Sample some rockin’ Audiowine, live Saturday at Revolutions in The Galleria, Rock Hill. This five-piece band serves up a sonic cocktail of ’70s and ’80s classic vintage rock.
Citing skills in tribute and cover groups along with recording and touring, Audiowine’s lineup features Doug Gates, lead vocals/guitar; Jesse Smith, lead guitar/vocals; Thomas Yazvac, keyboards; John Gibson, bass/vocals; and Rick Arcia, drums/vocals.
Flamboyant zest with a hint of tart, rich in fan favorites and classic hits, sip some fine Audiowine, live Saturday at Revolutions Sports Bar in The Galleria, 2225 Dave Lyle Blvd., Rock Hill. Call 803-526-7070 or check Facebook for more show details.
Elsewhere
Friday: Scott Bristow, Anni Zawilla Loggins with host Michael Wayne Avery, Songwriter Showcase at Ledo Pizza, Rock Hill; Pen 15, Soda City Riot, Blame It On Bar, RoseWave at Concerts at The Courtroom, Gettys Center, Rock Hill; Chasin’ The Rain at Luke’s Sports Bar & Grill, Rock Hill; Crashbox at the Sandbar, Rock Hill; Steve Simpson, Allen Hayes (2 p.m.) at Nova’s Bakery, Rock Hill; Catawba River Monster at The Handle Bar Tavern, Catawba; Hamilton Loomis & Band at American Legion, Lancaster The Rockaholics at John’s Place, Fort Mill; Wingnut at Madison’s on The Corner, Fort Mill.
Saturday: Mike Faulkenberry & Whiskey Prophets at Empire Pizza-Newport, Rock Hill Chubby Knuckles at T-Bones on the Lake, Lake Wylie; Ellwood City Band at Pineville Tavern, Pineville.
Sunday: Well-Known Strangers at The Handle Bar Tavern, Catawba.
