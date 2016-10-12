'Chicago Fire' star Jesse Spencer tells a good ghost story

They say that some actors are spellbinding, but Australian Jesse Spencer may be bewitched. As an actor he's the odd-man-out in his medical family: His dad is a general practitioner, his two older brothers are surgeons, and his younger sister is an anesthesiologist.
Acting wasn't even on his radar. It was music that excited him when he was a kid practicing the drums. And it was the drum set that may have bewitched him.
"We used to experience this sort of strange, like, poltergeist activity in our house when we were young," he recalls in a hotel coffee lounge here.
"It wasn't bad, like it wasn't threatening, but it was certainly present. And we're all very logical-minded people, scientific - so it's very strange to be faced with a conclusion when you've ruled everything else out," he shrugs.
"You go, 'That's ridiculous!' Our house was very old ï¿½ well, for Australia ï¿½ it was built in 1888 and used to be a farm, had stables in the back. We used to experience some very strange happenings, like physical phenomena. We had this drum kit out in the back, and we used to go out there and jam in the stables which we'd converted to a music place. Upstairs was a drum kit and all the band stuff. And we used to play out there all the time," he says.
"The house was a bit spooky anyway, it looks like that horror house from the movie, except it was more the Victorian style. My brothers came back once and someone was playing drums up in the stables. They thought it was me. They said, 'Cool, let's go and jam.' So they went out there, and it was locked. They couldn't get in.
"There's no windows that open, and they thought someone had broken in there, so they unlocked it, crawled in, grabbed a golf club, crept up the stairs. And the drums stopped half way up. They left the golf club on the stairs. It's one room, and there's nowhere you can go. They looked around the couch, but there's nowhere you can go. And they flipped out and ran. I came home from school that day, and they didn't tell me the story right away because they'd freaked out.
"Stuff like that would happen," he continues, "and we didn't talk about it. It was multiple witnesses, it was my two brothers. It wasn't like one-person events. I remember coming home that day and walking up the stairs to go and play drums, and the golf club was sitting on top of the stairs. I remember seeing it and wondering, 'What the heck is that doing up here?' Things like that would happen on and off. My parents accepted it happened, but they can't explain it. We always try and bottle it and shelf it away as 'unexplained.' Then you don't really talk about it. They're still in that house but it hasn't happened for a long time."
Maybe the magic went with him. The star of NBC's popular "Chicago Fire," left his home for the U.K. when he was 20, and spent two years sleeping in a closet, which he dubbed "the cell."
Even though he'd been acting since he was 15, it wasn't the role of an aristocrat on a British costume drama that sparked his career. It was the part of the pragmatic Dr. Robert Chase in "House, M.D." that managed to liberate him from that closet. Even so, Spencer didn't want to try out for it.
"I was 24. And the character originally was in his late 30s, American. I said, 'What's the point of this?' They were spreading their net wide. So they saw my audition and said, 'We'd like to see you again,'" he raises his eyebrows in surprise.
"I loved the script. It was dark and weird and very cerebral, and I come from a medical family, so it was like, 'This is great.' But they didn't want to fly me out for the audition, so I just bought a ticket and flew out to L.A. and auditioned with another Australian guy and they had an English guy there. I got the part. Then I had to fly back to London, clear my stuff out of the cell." He didn't have much, only a few clothes and a guitar.
Since "House," Spencer has been putting out fires as Matthew Casey on "Chicago Fire" for four years now. And he's happy to be settled. "When you do a show like this it's hard to tell how much it's you that's changed, and how much your character's changed, and where the line is," he says.
"Casey's definitely different from me ... He's a wholesome good guy, very strong, tries to do the right thing, but not afraid to throw down. He's got this side to him as well, you don't f_ with him or his friends or family. They (firemen) are very community driven. As an actor, I'm transient. I am going from place to place. They really build their homes on solid rock."
Spencer still returns home to Australia once a year. But it's not the same, he says, and there is no poltergeist to greet him. "Now going home and realizing it's not really home. It is, it's familiar, but it doesn't really feel like home all the time. Now it's the opposite. I'm just passing through Melbourne and Sydney, then I come back home, here. It's kind of odd."
(Luaine Lee is a California-based correspondent who covers entertainment for Tribune News Service.)
