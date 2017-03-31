Television Q&A: What happened to Christopher Meloni?

You have questions. I have some answers.
Q: What ever happened to Christopher Meloni on "Law & Order: Special Victims Unit"?
A: The actor has kept busy in the years since he wrapped up a 12-season run as Elliot Stabler on the police drama. He has been in movies, starred in a short-lived sitcom ("Surviving Jack") and most recently has been on Underground, a drama on WGN America, now in its second season.
Q: What happened to Sam Champion? I saw him on The Weather Channel and before that on "Good Morning America," which he left for TWC. Then he disappeared from TWC.
A: Champion left The Weather Channel in December 2016 after three years. While he had been a popular part of GMA, his success there apparently did not carry over to his hosting of TWC's morning telecast AMHQ (America's Morning Headquarters), or to his evening show on the network, 23.5 Degrees. (The title referred to the tilt of the Earth.) So, according to one report, he and TWC "mutually agreed" not to renew his contract.
These days he is living in Miami with his husband, Brazilian artist Rubem Robierb. He made a return visit to GMA not long ago and can be found chatting frequently on Facebook. (A March 25 Facebook Live included some weather for his viewers as well as what he thought of the new movie version of Beauty and the Beast.)
Q: I was wondering if the "Father Dowling Mysteries" stories were available on DVD.
A: They are. Based on novels by Ralph McInerny and starring Tom Bosley and Tracy Nelson, the series originally aired from 1989 to 1991 on NBC and then ABC. Its three seasons have been released in individual-season sets and as a complete-series bundle; the latter is for sale on Amazon.com for about $36.
Q; Can you tell me if we can expect to see another season of "Grantchester"?
A: The series based on James Runcie's novels and starring James Norton and Robson Green will be back for a third season on PBS's "Masterpiece." There should be an announcement of the air date in a couple of weeks.
Q: At the beginning of each "Grimm" episode there was a quote or verse. Were these from a certain book or were they written specifically to coordinate with the story line of that particular episode?
A: Quotations were chosen to connect to the episodes featuring them. Sources included many stories by the Brothers Grimm along with Shakespeare, Voltaire, the Bible, an old movie and, here and there, an original by the show's writers.
Q: A person wrote to you that the use of "OMG" was offensive. In reply, you mentioned the language in "Feud." I, too, was taken aback by that. Usually, certain words are left to the premium channels. I am of a certain age when I can recall that maybe "darn" would be the strongest word on TV, but like you I am not offended. In a series like "Feud," I would rather have realistic dialogue.
A: That's part of the issue in all TV content, isn't it? Do we want it to look like the real world, or do we want our shows to shield us from the harsher aspects of real life?
