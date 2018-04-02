To cut the cable cord or not? Navigating the onslaught of streaming options

As the face of 1980s teenage villainy, playing one smug, good-looking rich kid after another, William Zabka steps back into the world of "The Karate Kid" for the new TV series "Cobra Kai," picking up about 35 years after the 1984 movie left off. Johnny is now a loser extraordinaire – and improbably slotted in the Mr. Miyagi role. Ralph Macchio's Daniel is back as well, a success with a seemingly perfect life, two insufferable teenage kids and, oh yeah, the guy who once tormented him in high school has just opened a dojo where he's training the next generation of bullied kids looking for a few sweet moves.
If your interest is piqued, then you'll have to plunk down $10 a month for a subscription to YouTube Red, the latest major streaming service to come down the pike. What's that? Your eyes just glazed over? Get used to it, because the onslaught has only begun.
Tim Goodman is a TV critic for the Hollywood Reporter and he's also one of the few critics who reports on and analyzes the business side of television. His observations are always smart and good food for thought. "Right now it feels like it's early days for people who are maybe not super savvy. But for the rest of us who realize that we're going to be making these choices in the future – cutting the cord and dropping cable entirely – yeah, it's totally overwhelming," he said.
"I think for a lot of people the primary concern is actually local and national sports, afixwhich is weird because you can get a streaming service that gets you sports. I just helped somebody do this. Her cable bill was close to $200 and she was like, 'How do I cut this?' And through a lot of trial and error and research we came up with PlayStation Vue. What people don't understand is that you don't have to buy the PlayStation console, you just subscribe to PlayStation Vue and stream all your stuff."
I hadn't heard of PlayStation Vue before Goodman mentioned it, which is odd. Why aren't they marketing this better? "I think if people actually knew about this, they would buy it," Goodman said.
No kidding.
PlayStation Vue offers four packages (each includes DVR) ranging in price from $40 to $80 a month. On the low end you get all the broadcast networks plus a few cable channels including TBS, TNT, FX, FXX, all the cable news channels, Animal Planet, ESPN, USA and more. The top-of-the-line "ultra" package adds in HBO and Showtime as well as IFC, BBC America, AMC, Sundance, etc.
Interestingly, last fall Amazon scrapped its own plans for a similar skinny bundle. At the time Reuters reported that it was because the service "would yield too low a profit margin." Apparently executives at PlayStation Vue feel otherwise. For now, anyway.
You can also get a skinny bundle with YouTube TV. Not to be confused with YouTube Red. But the confusion is inevitable, yes?
For $40 a month, you and five other people in your household – each with their own login and DVR – can watch live TV on any device. The service includes more than 50 channels, including the broadcast networks.
An added element that seems pointless but I'll mention it anyway: Searching for a show not only turns up episodes that you can watch on demand, but also related clips that exist on plain old free YouTube, i.e., a talk show appearance by an actor on the show.
Subscribing to YouTube TV means you get YouTube Red content for free as well – like "Cobra Kai," starting May 2, when all 10 episodes will be available.
But, hey, guess what? If you care about sports, I have both good news and bad news, depending on how you look at it. This week, Turner Sports announced it's launching a live TV streaming service under the Bleacher Report brand, starting with a free preview period before it eventually rolls out "flexible pricing options" which sounds ... confusing.
NBA Commissioner Adam Silver "floated one scenario of 99 cents for a 5-minute portion of a game and $7 for a full game," according to a report from Deadline. I suspect most viewers will react thusly: man-blinking-rapidly.gif.
Does it feel like there are too many streaming services to choose from?
"If you're just thinking about how do I curate my entertainment, to me the No. 1 problem smaller services come up against is that people don't know they exist," Goodman said. "Like, I tell people who love British shows about Acorn, and they've never heard of it. And they've never heard of BritBox. I told some neighbors about Acorn and they were like, 'That sounds like something we would probably watch nonstop,' but they had never heard of it. And it's only $4.99 a month. So how does Acorn or somebody else get the word out? That's the challenge."
Here's another thing to consider: There's no reason prices won't increase in the next few years to $15 or $20 a month, and the idea of subscribing to multiple services suddenly becomes untenable.
But are you keeping track of what's on Facebook Watch? It's free, and there's a Kerry Washington-produced drama series set in a Chicago high school called "Five Points" in the works; so far, there have been no reports of the series filming in town.
Here's Goodman: "Time is your most precious commodity, so even if it's free it doesn't mean you actually have more time in your life to watch, so the shows themselves have to be really super compelling. And I'm not convinced that the billions of Facebook users are going to translate into people actually watching content on Facebook."
Netflix still remains the leader of the pack. "It's the biggest bang for your buck," Goodman said. "And in 2019 when the Disney streaming service launches, I can't imagine people saying no to that because it's going to have all the Disney movies, it will have 'Star Wars,' it will have Pixar movies. And they may put all their ABC series on there too.
"So that's the first one that will be a super challenge to Netflix. It's all about having an available library and perceived value. You pay $11.99 or $7.99 a month to Netflix because the perception is that has everything that you want to watch – it doesn't, but that's the perception. And I think when Disney launches in 2019, that's going to be a streaming service you can't ignore, you're going have to have it."
Apple is spending big money on its own streaming service too.
"I don't think Apple will be a must-purchase at this point," Goodman said. "I don't think they have a big enough library yet. I'm waiting to see who they buy, because I can't imagine they would go live without any kind of back catalog. But they're interesting because they have billions to spend on content." (Apple recently cut a deal to pay upward of $1.25 million an episode to Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon for an upcoming series.)
"I think for me the next layer would be Hulu, especially because once the Disney-Fox deal goes through, I'm assuming that Disney is going to put a lot of its TV programs – plus the FX channel – onto Hulu and make everything available there so that its edgier content doesn't get mixed in with its sort of pristine Disney brand."
Where does Amazon fit in? "It's weird because when people think about Amazon Prime, they initially bought it for the free two-day shipping. And there are still people in 2018, when I'll tell them a show is on Amazon they'll say, 'I don't get Amazon' and I'm like, 'Well, do you get free shipping?' And they're like, 'Yeah' and I'm like, 'Then you get Amazon' and they still don't understand. It's still kind of funny that Amazon hasn't fixed that perception problem yet."
Perceptions are funny. Old-fashioned broadcast TV is still generating huge hits that draw millions of viewers each week, including freshman series "The Good Doctor" on ABC and "9-1-1" on Fox. Both are as traditionally "television" as it gets: hourlong procedurals about doctors and first responders. I thought "9-1-1-" (which stars Angela Bassett among others and aired its finale recently) was extremely good for its genre. It's been renewed for a second season, not surprisingly. Sometimes you just want to watch an episode that has a beginning, middle and end, so you can get on with your life without the pressure of mentally committing to a complicated seasonlong storyline.
"When they get the formula right, it does work," Goodman said. "And I think people do want a well-done procedural. At the end of the day, I think as TV critics we sit around and talk about these high-concept series – I really like 'Counterpart' on Starz – but you can't have too many of those or you're going to give people a headache."
Let's circle back to streaming and YouTube Red. Vulture's TV reporter, Josef Adalian, recently spoke with Susan Daniels, who heads up its programming, and she told him that "Karate Kid"-related content has been watched "over 1 billion times on our platform" – which explains everything you need to know about "Cobra Kai."
Goodman is skeptical: "This is their dream scenario, that the number of views of an old clip of 'The Karate Kid' will translate into people watching the new show, but I don't think there's any evidence that bears that out for the long term. I think it's just wishful thinking."
I watched the first two episodes, and it's a disorienting experience. There's something almost camp – amusingly so – about the pilot and the way it reveals how just mediocre and pathetic Johnny's life has been in the years since he took a foot to the face at the end of "Karate Kid."
He's living an average working-class existence in Encino, Calif. – broke, divorced, spat out by the world like an old piece of gum – and for a golden boy like Johnny this is the ultimate humiliation. Economic class remains part of the story, which I like. I actually laughed through much of the first episode as Johnny remains firmly stuck in the past, blasting Poison's "Nothin' But a Good Time" from his beat-up red Firebird. As someone who grew up on "The Karate Kid," there's a fun sort of kitschy-ness involved with seeing these characters decades later now that middle age has set in. (That said, neither Zabka nor Macchio look any worse for wear.)
But the entire setup has such a weird undercurrent to it. The subtext is actually pretty dark; it's as if Johnny is a mass shooter in the making. I'm not kidding about that. The story seems headed in that direction. Instead, Johnny opens a dojo where he is destined to become the politically incorrect sensei to a group of outcast kids. (Despite it all, I like Zabka; it says something about his skill as an actor that you don't entirely hate Johnny.)
By the second episode, the winky tone is gone and there's nothing particularly funny or interesting going on. (The show is created by "Harold & Kumar" screenwriters Jon Hurwitz and Hayden Schlossberg along with Josh Heald.)
Daniel has been transformed into an utter pill and there's a lot of time spent on his kids, who are presented as placeholders rather than fully fleshed-out characters. None of the teens feel like actual human beings just yet. Unlike the movie, the pacing drags and it's visually pretty banal. The joke is that all these years later, Johnny and Daniel have essentially switched places in their life trajectories, but you have to actually care about their adult incarnations for any of it to matter.
"There's a difference between watching a 'Karate Kid' clip and watching a 30-minute episode," Goodman said, "and that's a commitment a lot of people aren't going to make."
For those curious but not ready to fork over money for a YouTube Red subscription, Fathom Events screens the original 1984 "The Karate Kid" alongside the first two episodes of "Cobra Kai" on April 25. For more information, go to www.fathomevents.com.
