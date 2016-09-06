Noise levels will change around airport due to weeks of runway work

Communities north and south of Charlotte Douglas International Airport will notice changes in noise levels over the next two months, due to the closure of the airport’s primary night time runway for maintenance.
In some neighborhoods, noise will increase, while others will find things a little more peaceful at night.
The airport will close its primary night time runway Sept. 6 through Nov. 19 for maintenance, prompting warnings that aircraft noise will be increasing temporarily in some adjoining neighborhoods while decreasing in others.
Runway 5/23 is the airport’s preferred night time noise abatement runway. This change will increase air traffic between the hours of 11 p.m. and 7 a.m. over communities that presently do not receive many overflights during those hours, airport officials said.
For details on runway closers, follow CLT Airport on Twitter (@CLTAirport).
