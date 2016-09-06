Former Clemson quarterback Tajh Boyd arrested in Greenville

Former Clemson quarterback Tajh Boyd was arrested Tuesday and charged with assault and battery, according to Greenville police.
Boyd was released on a personal recognizance bond.
According to a report from WYFF, the arrest stemmed from an incident at On The Roxx bar on South Main St. in Greenville in July.
According to the report, Boyd was told by a door man that he could not enter the bar due to it being at full capacity. Boyd is accused of then arguing and pushing the door man on the ground, causing him to knock over a female.
Police spokesman Gilberto Franco told the Associated Press the bouncer waited until the next day to report the incident, and it took investigators two months to investigate the encounter.
Boyd passed for 11,904 yards, 107 touchdowns and 39 interceptions during his Clemson career. He also rushed for 1,165 yards and 26 touchdowns.
He holds the ACC record for total touchdowns accounted for with 133.
Boyd holds several Clemson records, including passing touchdowns, touchdown responsibility, passing yards and total offense.
He finished 32-8 as a starter and was twice named first-team All-ACC.
