Settlement in long-running SC prison mentally ill lawsuit OK’d

A settlement in the long-running lawsuit seeking to improve conditions for South Carolina’s estimated 3,500 mentally ill prison inmates is now on its way to the state Supreme Court for final approval.
The plan accepted Monday by Circuit Judge Robert Hood is a recommendation, but both sides in the lawsuit said after a hearing at the Richland County courthouse said they anticipate speedy approval from the top court.
“A lot of hard work went into this,” said S.C. Department of Corrections director Bryan Stirling, noting that much work still remains before all reforms are implemented to make sure mentally ill inmates are diagnosed and treated.
The suit was brought 11 years ago by three inmates and the group Protection and Advocacy for People with Disabilities. Columbia law firm Nelson Mullins donated services of two lawyers, Stuart Andrews and Dan Westbrook, to handle the case. The lawsuit turned up numerous abuses.
Under the settlement announced in June, the department has agreed to spend $1.7 million for facility upgrades plus another $7 million annually to add some 70 mental health staffers over three years. The settlement includes plans for an independent monitor and increased training for corrections staff who deal with mentally ill inmates.
Correction officials have four years to make the changes.
Stirling said 90 percent of the department’s inmates are released within five years. Getting mentally ill inmates diagnosed and treated while in prison helps prevent those inmates from returning to prison after they are released, he said.
“It’s been a long time coming,” said Gloria Prevost, executive director of Protection and Advocacy for People with Disabilities. “We appreciate being able to work with Corrections in mediation over the last two years. It’s been a hard struggle.”
