Joe Biden orders milkshake and tips a twenty

Jessica Brazell of Rock Hill made the Vice President a chocolate milkshake Monday in a surprise visit by Biden to Five & Dine restaurant.
Rock Hill murder on national television

Investigation Discovery 'Nightmare Next Door' will air special on the 1990 rape and murder of Melinda Snyder, and her family's battle to keep the convicted killer, Edward Cronell, in prison. Herald columnist Andrew Dys was interviewed for the television show.

Rock Hill church feeds police officers

In the wake of police shootings in Dallas and Baton Rouge, many in the Rock Hill community have reached out to support local officers. Recently, Park Ridge Baptist Church provided lunch for Rock Hill Police and other law enforcement agencies.

