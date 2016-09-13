Borrowing proposal for housing of sexual predators receives approval

A $41 million project that will help the South Carolina house more than 180 sexually violent predators received approval Tuesday.
The Department of Mental Health is requesting to borrow up to $41 million in bonds to cover the cost of constructing two new buildings and renovating three existing ones to house predators who have been committed by a judge or a jury. As of September, the agency was holding 184 predators.
Members of the Joint Bond Review Committee supported Rep. Chip Limehouse, R-Charleston, in the need to fund the project, because by law, the state has to house sexual predators. The project still has to be approved by the State Fiscal Accountability Authority next Tuesday.
If approved, the project would be completed by 2018. The Department of Mental Health is on pace to outgrow is current facilities by no later than early 2017.
