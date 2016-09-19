Flag lowered to half staff at Clinton College

Nation Ford High School JROTC, Fort Mill town leaders, students and civic organizations gathered at the school Thursday for the 15th Anniversary Commemoration Ceremony of the Sept. 11, 2001 terrorist attacks. Fort Mill Mayor Guynn Savage told the youth "we can choose to be collective in remembrance and in action." Members of the JROTC rang a bell to symbolize key moments of the attacks, which took place before some of the high school students were born, and members of the Daughters of the American Revolution placed a wreath at the school's flag pole.