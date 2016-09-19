Flag lowered to half staff at Clinton College

Rock Hill Fire Department lowered the American flag to half staff at Clinton College Monday after 2 students died and many more were injured in an NC bus crash Saturday.
Fort Mill mayor reminds students to 'remember sacrifices made' on Sept. 11

Nation Ford High School JROTC, Fort Mill town leaders, students and civic organizations gathered at the school Thursday for the 15th Anniversary Commemoration Ceremony of the Sept. 11, 2001 terrorist attacks. Fort Mill Mayor Guynn Savage told the youth "we can choose to be collective in remembrance and in action." Members of the JROTC rang a bell to symbolize key moments of the attacks, which took place before some of the high school students were born, and members of the Daughters of the American Revolution placed a wreath at the school's flag pole.

Olivia Thomas at Jr. Grand Nationals

Fort Mill High School freshman Olivia Thomas placed fifth in the Junior Grand National two-baton, sixth in three-baton, eighth in advanced strut and eighth in rhythmic during the America’s Youth on Parade, or AYOP, contest July 26 through July 30 at the University of Notre Dame.

Rock Hill church feeds police officers

In the wake of police shootings in Dallas and Baton Rouge, many in the Rock Hill community have reached out to support local officers. Recently, Park Ridge Baptist Church provided lunch for Rock Hill Police and other law enforcement agencies.

