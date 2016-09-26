Zika cases leveling off in South Carolina

The number of cases of people with the Zika virus seems to be leveling off in South Carolina.
The Department of Health and Environmental Control says there have been 49 travel-related Zika cases in South Carolina. That includes one person who contracted the virus through sexual contact with someone who contracted the virus while traveling aboard.
Three new cases have been reported this month. There were 20 cases each in July and August.
DHEC says there have been no confirmed cases of local transmission of the disease in South Carolina.
Medical University of South Carolina health professor Robert Ball told the Post and Courier of Charleston (http://bit.ly/2dlLx1y) that experts think it is unlikely there will be sustained local transmission of the virus, except in localized areas such as Miami.
