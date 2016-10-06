NRC: Duke could get license this year for Gaffney reactors

Federal regulators say Duke Energy could receive a license by the end of this year to build and operate two nuclear reactors near Gaffney.
But Nuclear Regulatory Commission spokesman Scott Burnell tells the Herald-Journal of Spartanburg (http://bit.ly/2dgbif1 ) that it could still be several years before the reactors are built.
It's been nine years since Duke Energy Carolinas applied for a combined license to build and operate two 1,100-megawatt reactors in Cherokee County.
The NRC says it's already determined the planned William S. Lee III Nuclear Station plant can be operated safely and is environmentally sound. A hearing Wednesday at the agency's Rockville, Maryland, headquarters was for commissioners to take final testimony from Duke Energy and NRC staff.
