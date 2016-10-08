Hurricane Matthew: More area National Guard troops activated to storm duty - 175 and counting

More than 100 more Army National Guard troops from Rock Hill and surrounding armories were activated Saturday to assist coastal areas of South Carolina with damage from Hurricane Matthew.
Some parts of the Lowcountry have received almost 10 inches of rain and many areas have impassable roads, downed trees and other problems.
Around 175 area soldiers from the 178th Combat Engineer Battalion are expected to be on active duty by later today, said Maj. Tom Meares, executive officer for the battalion.
The unit has heavy equipment and soldiers needed to handle recovery after the storm hit the coast Saturday morning. The 178th has armories in Rock Hill, Fort Mill, Chester and Lancaster.
More than 55 area soldiers had been deployed this week in advance of the storm.
Andrew Dys: 803-329-4065, @AndrewDysHerald
