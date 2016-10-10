Two ice cream makers recall products that could make you sick or trigger allergies

Two ice cream manufacutuers announced Friday that they are recalling products nationwide over concerns they might contain listeria or allergens.
Nestle, which ships its Drumstick ice cream across the country, said that it was recalling select packs of the ice cream cones after discovering listeria on some of the equipment used to produce it.
Listeria, which can be particularly serious for the very young, elderly and those with weaker immune systems, is a bacterial infection that can cause fever, aches and diarrhea. In pregnant women, it can cause stillbirths and miscarriages.
An outbreak of listeria notably caused a system-wide recall of Blue Bell ice cream last year, which shut down all of its factories after listeria was discovered in its products. Three people in Kansas died and several in other states were sickened because of the contaimination, according to officials at the time.
Nestle, in a statement, noted significant differences between the Blue Bell recall and theirs Friday. No illnesses were reported in relation to the listeria discovered on their equipment and the listeria could have only affected one product line from one factory.
“We have no listeria findings in the ice cream itself (just the equipment),” the company added. “We self-identified this event and took precautionary steps to recall [the] product.”
Nestle’s recall was announced the same day after another ice cream manufacturer decided to yank some products off the shelf. Turkey Hill Dairy said Friday it was voluntarily pulling some of its 48 oz. containers of Dutch Chocolate Premium Ice Cream after it discovered the factory might have included Rocky Road Premium Ice Cream instead.
Rocky Road contains almonds and eggs, which were not indicated on the Dutch chocolate ice cream packaging and might trigger allergies. No illnesses were connected to the shipment, which was sent to 25 states including Pennsylvania, Missouri, North Carolina, South Carolina, Georgia, Kentucky, Illinois and Missisippi.
Customers who might have purchased any of the recalled products are encouraged to toss the products or return them. More information on the items recalled by Nestle can be found here. More information on the Turkey Hill Dairy recall can be found here.
Comments