The Latest: State offices in all but 1 county open Wednesday

The Latest on the aftermath of Hurricane Matthew in South Carolina (all times local):
8:20 a.m.
In another sign that things are slowly getting back to normal in South Carolina following Hurricane Matthew, state government offices are reopening.
The state Emergency Management Division reports that state offices in every county except Williamsburg County will be open Wednesday. Williamsburg County is dealing with flooding that has also affected other areas of the Pee Dee.
Officials say 13 emergency evacuation shelters are still open in the state, most of them in counties in the Florence and Myrtle Beach areas which have reported flooding following the storm
Matthew dumped as much as 15 inches of rain in some areas.
---
7:50 a.m.
The lights are slowly going on across South Carolina as utility crews continue to restore power to homes and businesses following Hurricane Matthew.
Utility outage maps show that as of Wednesday morning, about 180,000 electric customers across the state remained without power. That's down from 290,000 at midday Tuesday and from about 850,000 just after last week's storm.
Many of the customers still without power are in the Pee Dee area of the state where some communities are battling flooding caused by rising rivers and streams.
---
6:35 a.m.
Transportation officials in South Carolina say they expect a number of roads and bridges to be covered by flood waters following the heavy rains of Hurricane Matthew.
The state transportation department said in a statement Tuesday night that officials are monitoring river levels and road conditions across the northeastern corner of the state.
The agency said it has moved equipment and personnel to be ready to respond to potential flooding. Transportation workers will be ready to close roads and post detour signs when flooding occurs.
The department says it will inspect all bridges and roads before they are reopened after flooding.
Officials again warn people against driving around barricades and to avoid flooded roads and bridges.
Comments