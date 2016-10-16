Latest News

October 16, 2016 2:08 PM

Clemson slips in latest Top 25, passed by team that didn’t play

From staff and wire reports

Michigan moved up to No. 3 in The Associated Press college football poll, right behind No. 2 Ohio State, to give the Big Ten rivals their best combined ranking since the 2006 season, when they played the only 1-vs.-2 game in the series.

Alabama remained No. 1 on Sunday with a season-high 60 first-place votes. The Buckeyes stayed No. 2 after an overtime victory against Wisconsin, which fell two spots to 10th. The Wolverines moved up in an off week with Clemson slipping to fourth.

The Tigers had a 24-17 overtime escape at home against North Carolina State.

Michigan has its best ranking since it was No. 3 after losing to Ohio State in ’06. No. 5 Washington, No. 6 Texas A&M and No. 7 Louisville held their spots.

Clemson (7-0, 4-0 ACC) has an open week and then travels to face Florida State on Oct. 29. The Tigers remained No. 3 in the latest USA Today Coaches Poll.

Dabo Swinney recaps Clemson's OT win over NC State

'There's something to be said for finding a way to win,' Clemson coach Dabo Swinney says.

AP Top 25

 

Record

Pts

Prv

1. Alabama (60)

7-0

1524

1

2. Ohio St.

6-0

1457

2

3. Michigan (1)

6-0

1368

4

4. Clemson

7-0

1337

3

5. Washington

6-0

1304

5

6. Texas A&M

6-0

1218

6

7. Louisville

5-1

1168

7

8. Nebraska

6-0

1037

10

9. Baylor

6-0

1021

11

10. Wisconsin

4-2

935

8

11. Houston

6-1

766

13

12. West Virginia

5-0

744

20

13. Florida St.

5-2

733

14

14. Boise St.

6-0

694

15

15. Florida

5-1

626

18

16. Oklahoma

4-2

612

19

17. Arkansas

5-2

584

22

18. Tennessee

5-2

550

9

19. Utah

6-1

479

21

20. W. Michigan

7-0

285

24

21. Auburn

4-2

277

23

22. North Carolina

5-2

254

-

23. Mississippi

3-3

188

12

24. Navy

4-1

163

25

25. LSU

4-2

123

-

Others receiving votes: Colorado 110, Miami 69, Oklahoma St. 47, Washington St. 39, Virginia Tech 38, South Florida 31, Stanford 15, Iowa 7, Arizona St. 6, Southern Cal 5, NC State 4, San Diego St. 3, Pittsburgh 2, Pittsburgh 1, TCU 1.

