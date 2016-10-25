Boy died walking one mile to school, so parents sue district for not sending bus

1:55 "The way we found our son, that's an image I can never unsee" Pause

0:58 Woman accused of burying dead baby in Rock Hill yard talks to judge

2:09 Defendant who shot and killed friend in Rock Hill apologizes in court

0:44 Chester Co. wreck left three people dead early Sunday morning

0:48 Painted rocks pop up around Lake Wylie

3:38 We'll be there

2:24 Keith Lamont Scott's wife releases video of shooting

1:34 Rock Hill kicker Zhenya Deller adapting to the United States, hitting 45-yard field goals

4:00 Winthrop students in Rock Hill feel sadness, rage over shootings