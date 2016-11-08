‘It was astounding’: When Maggie went missing, a whole town went searching for her

2:16 Video: rivals Fort Mill and Nation Ford meet with playoff implications looming Pause

1:27 Your turn: York County voters talk about their choices

0:58 Woman accused of burying dead baby in Rock Hill yard talks to judge

1:59 Missing S.C. Woman: Lost & Found Timeline

9:14 Sheriff and coroner share update on Todd Kohlhepp case

0:57 Woodruff woman said she almost dated suspect who allegedly chained woman to storage container

1:48 Man accused of chaining woman has Facebook posts about missing people, moving large amounts of gravel

1:38 Trump and Clinton condemn New York City bombing - Election Rewind

2:09 Defendant who shot and killed friend in Rock Hill apologizes in court