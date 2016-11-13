Evacuations lifted in Pickens County as wildfire is slowed

Authorities have lifted an evacuation order in Pickens County after firefighters were able to stop a wildfire from quickly spreading.
The South Carolina Forestry Commission said in a news release that fire breaks built Saturday were keeping the fire on Pinnacle Mountain from spreading closer to homes and businesses in northern Pickens County.
Officials say the 3-square mile blaze in Table Rock State Park is spreading much more slowly as wetter weather moves in. Light rain fell for several hours Sunday.
Authorities say firefighters will continue building firebreaks to try and contain the fire as drier weather comes back in a few days.
Comments