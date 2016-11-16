SC teen cited for posting ‘How do you sneak a gun into school?’ on Instagram

1:55 Learn how to 'pour over' properly Pause

0:24 Fort Mill High School Marching Band performs at South Carolina championships

3:18 Happy birthday, USMC! Nation Ford High JRROTC celebrates, receives honor

1:36 Wife of man under deportation order fights for his freedom

0:58 Woman accused of burying dead baby in Rock Hill yard talks to judge

0:58 Drug combo shuts down a type of lung cancer, researchers find

0:35 Why are gas stations out of gas? The Colonial Pipeline Spill explained

1:58 Artist group claims responsibility for body-shaped installation hanged from trees at Winthrop University

0:20 Suspect carjacks vehicle after fatal hit-and-run in Rock Hill