Carolina-Clemson kickoff time set

South Carolina’s game at Clemson on Saturday will kick off at 7:30 p.m. and be broadcast on ESPN.
The Gamecocks (6-5) clinched bowl eligibility this weekend with a 44-31 win over Western Carolina.
“I know it’s important to our guys,” USC coach Will Muschamp said of the rivalry. “Our guys were talking about it in the locker room. We look forward to it.”
No. 4 Clemson (10-1) defeated Wake Forest 35-13 to clinch a spot in the ACC Championship game.
Clemson leads the all-time series 67-42-4. South Carolina had won five straight before the Tigers took the last two games.
Dave Pasch will handle the play-by-play with Greg McElroy working as the analyst. Tom Luginbill will be the sideline reporter.
