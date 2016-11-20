Latest News

November 20, 2016 12:52 AM

Carolina-Clemson kickoff time set

From staff reports

South Carolina’s game at Clemson on Saturday will kick off at 7:30 p.m. and be broadcast on ESPN.

The Gamecocks (6-5) clinched bowl eligibility this weekend with a 44-31 win over Western Carolina.

“I know it’s important to our guys,” USC coach Will Muschamp said of the rivalry. “Our guys were talking about it in the locker room. We look forward to it.”

No. 4 Clemson (10-1) defeated Wake Forest 35-13 to clinch a spot in the ACC Championship game.

Clemson leads the all-time series 67-42-4. South Carolina had won five straight before the Tigers took the last two games.

Dave Pasch will handle the play-by-play with Greg McElroy working as the analyst. Tom Luginbill will be the sideline reporter.

Related content

Latest News

Comments

Videos

Paroled Chester man looks forward to Thanksgiving with family after 43 years

View more video

Editor's Choice Videos