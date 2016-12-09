Several arrested after bloody robbery victim discovered in underwear

0:19 Dylann Roof exits Charleston church after nine parishioners killed Pause

0:36 Dylann Roof enters church wearing fanny pack holster

3:44 Waves, cheers kick off holiday season at York Christmas parade

1:36 A gift of shoes and socks for Rock Hill band students

2:37 Thoughts on accused killer Dylann Roof defending himself in trial

4:00 Winthrop students in Rock Hill feel sadness, rage over shootings

1:23 Tax board hires first paid chief for Bethel Volunteer Fire Department

1:33 Timeline of Dylann Roof court appearances after Charleston shooting

0:45 Video: watch South Pointe's Scott Robinson Jr. hurdle a tackler in the Stallions' win last week