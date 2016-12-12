Dylann Roof’s attorneys request evidence be stricken – again

Dylann Roof’s defense attorneys are once again requesting that a characterization of the accused killer by a shooting survivor be stricken from evidence.
Roof’s attorneys filed the request late Sunday, asking U.S. District Judge Richard Gergel reconsider a previous request to have the part when Felicia Sanders referred to Roof as “evil, evil, evil as can be” be discounted from testimony the jury should consider.
Roof’s attorneys, led by David Bruck, also requested Gergel “publicly withdraw the Court’s prior accusation that defense counsel deliberately elicited testimony from any witness for the purpose of provoking a mistrial.”
Bruck and Gergel have clashed several times during the past week.
During the dispute over Sanders’ testimony, Bruck moved for a mistrial on Thursday on the grounds that her words were “unquestionably improper in any case.”
But Gergel rebuffed Bruck’s approach, arguing he assumed Bruck was making a strategic call when he did not object to Sanders’ testimony at the time she said it on Wednesday.
Not taking “prompt and strong remedial action” by striking out Sanders’ testimony and not publicly withdrawing Gergel’s prior accusation will prevent a fair trial, the Sunday motion said.
The dispute on Thursday between Gergel and Bruck during the request for a mistrial also “strained the already-fraught relationship” between Roof and his attorneys, Sunday’s motion by Roof’s defense team said.
“(Roof) learned during the argument on the motion for mistrial that although the Court felt constrained to announce that it ‘still ha[s] a great respect for [Mr. Bruck],’ it also believed him to be either manipulative or incompetent,” the motion said. “Either way, the defense is now – as we did in the courtroom during argument on the mistrial motion – compelled to defend itself as well as its client. This raises new and serious questions about our representation.”
Gergel is expected to respond to Bruck’s request when court resumes at 9:30 a.m.
Check back for updates to this developing story.
