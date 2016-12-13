Columbia, Clemson make top college cities lists

1:24 Children's Attention Home donation challenge Pause

1:18 Students audition for world champion drum corp in Fort Mill

4:07 Steve Crump confronts man who called him the N-word

2:01 Rock Hill family adds Disney flair to holiday light show

2:13 Dylann Roof on Charleston shooting: 'Somebody had to do something'

2:05 2016 Lake Wylie Boat Parade

0:56 Man stages fake police encounter for surprising marriage proposal

1:13 Video: Florence Morning News sports reporter talks about Hartsville football

1:25 Fort Mill's downtown comes alive with annual Christmas parade