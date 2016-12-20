Deer busts into SC gym, wreaks havoc

2:37 'Cement that name': York County leader pitches 'Football City, USA' concept Pause

1:14 Husband, relatives support Chester mom accused in newborn's refrigerator death

1:04 Mom pleads to child neglect in Lancaster beating death of daughter, 5

1:01 Holiday Partners collecting toys for York County families in need

1:07 Kindergartners gather to play, prepare for school at Rock Hill event

2:05 Champions: Rock Hill's South Pointe wins third straight state title

1:36 Video: Winthrop basketball holds off Georgia Southern with last-second defensive stand

3:46 'He's reloading': 911 call from Emanuel AME after Dylann Roof shot 9 parishioners

1:53 Tennessee wildfires damaged more than 100 homes, buildings, say officials