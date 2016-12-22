It’s not just Charlotte: New upscale apartments in Fort Mill prep for a January opening

A new, upscale apartment development is preparing to open soon in Fort Mill, the latest in the Charlotte region’s booming apartment market.
Fox Hunt Farms is on Amistead Avenue, off S.C. 160 near Interstate 77. The development, owned by Weinstein Development Company and managed by Intermark Management, total 276 units. The first building is scheduled for completion January 12, and the community is leasing now.
The development includes one-, two- and three-bedroom units. A one-bedroom, 844-square-foot apartment rents for $995, while a three-bedroom, 1,100-square-foot apartment goes for $1,499, according to marketing materials.
Amenities include stainless steel appliances, pendant lighting, nine-foot ceilings, a game room with billiards, outdoor grills near a swimming pool, a 24-hour gym with a yoga/aerobics studio and a “Bark Park” with a dog-washing station.
