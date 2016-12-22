Latest News
Rock Hill, Carolinas foster children will receive 200 pillow care packages
Thanks to a partnership between Bedgear, and foster child foundations Ticket to Dream and Together We Rise, 200 children in the Carolinas will receive a care package containing a blanket, a teddy bear and other comfort items. The partnership aims to help foster children stay strong through the foster care process, and feel a sense of self-worth and ownership through the packages.David Thackham dthackham@heraldonline.com