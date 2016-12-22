Rock Hill, Carolinas foster children will receive 200 pillow care packages

Thanks to a partnership between Bedgear, and foster child foundations Ticket to Dream and Together We Rise, 200 children in the Carolinas will receive a care package containing a blanket, a teddy bear and other comfort items. The partnership aims to help foster children stay strong through the foster care process, and feel a sense of self-worth and ownership through the packages.
Rock Hill family adds Disney flair to holiday light show

Calvin White and his family see hundreds of cars slowly drive by their house near the intersection of Ole Woods Drive and Hwy. 901 in Rock Hill each year in December. They drive by to see the flickering lights, numerous jolly Santas, nativity scenes, music and reindeer. White even dresses as Santa some nights. The family has decorated the yard for more than 15 years and acquired a Disney display this year to add to the show. Tell us about your Christmas lights. Contact Tracy Kimball at tkimball@heraldonline.com.

Dylann Roof confesses to Charleston shooting, explains motive

Authorities released a video Friday showing Dylann Roof confessing to the shooting death of nine people at a Charleston church last year. This is the first time since testimony in the death penalty trial, the jury got to hear his voice. The video confession was taken by the FBI at the Shelby, N.C., police department where he was being held after he was arrested.

Rock Hill company donates 300 bikes to Toys for Happiness

Rock Hill's Williams and Fudge had some fun before donating 300 bikes to Toys for Happiness Thursday. The bikes will go toward the Holiday Partners toy drive. The United Way of York County program is a partnership between WRHI's Toys for Happiness, The Herald's Empty Stocking Fund that brings toys to York County families in need.

