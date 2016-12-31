Latest News

December 31, 2016 5:23 PM

Wreck closes I-77 northbound in uptown Charlotte

By Joe Marusak

jmarusak@charlotteobserver.com

Revelers traveling Interstate 77 northbound to New Year’s Eve festivities in uptown Charlotte should consider another way to get there, after a wreck closed all lanes on Saturday afternoon.

A vehicle ended up on its roof at about 4:30 p.m. near Remount Road exit 8, according to photos taken of the scene by Observer news partner WBTV.

All lanes were reported open at 5:30 p.m., but long backups remained.

One person was taken to the hospital from the wreck with minor injuries, WBTV reported.

Joe Marusak: 704-358-5067, @jmarusak

Related content

Latest News

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

South Carolina residents will automatically live in North Carolina as of Jan. 1

View more video

Editor's Choice Videos