Wreck closes I-77 northbound in uptown Charlotte

1:29 River Hills paramedic talks about responding to opioid overdose calls Pause

1:54 Ever wonder why we make New Year's resolutions?

3:46 'He's reloading': 911 call from Emanuel AME after Dylann Roof shot 9 parishioners

1:36 Video: Winthrop basketball holds off Georgia Southern with last-second defensive stand

7:47 Clemson begins preparations for Ohio State, Fiesta Bowl

1:04 Mom pleads to child neglect in Lancaster beating death of daughter, 5

57:11 Dave Barry and Carl Hiaasen talk politics, Florida and a presidential bid at the Miracle Theatre

2:27 Dave Barry discovers something other than fish in the ocean off Rio

1:28 The day Cassius Clay and The Beatles shared the ring