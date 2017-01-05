2 inches or 4? Snow a sure thing Friday night into Saturday, but how much?

Experts are saying snow is now a sure thing in the Charlotte region late Friday and early Saturday (a 70 percent chance), including some predictions of more than four inches.
The real question is whether it will be over or under three inches in Charlotte, says the Observer’s news partner WBTV. On the bright side, sleet and freezing rain do not appear to be a part of the scenario.
However, predictions are changing fast, so the story could change in the next few hours. Check back with this story for updates.
The National Weather Service has issued a winter storm watch through Saturday afternoon. It calls for “a few inches” of snow across the region, causing trouble for travelers early Saturday morning. Visibility could be less than one mile at times early Saturday, officials say.
It will start Friday afternoon as rain and change to snow in the evening. The snow will continue overnight and taper off Saturday morning with accumulations of 3 to 5 inches, says the National Weather Service.
Temperatures Friday evening will dip below freezing, with lows in the mid to upper 20s Saturday morning. There will be wind gusts up to 20 mph. The snow will likely end at or before 3 p.m. Saturday.
By then, temperatures could be anywhere from 32 to 36 degrees. Saturday night will be mostly clear, but the low could be 16 degrees, assuring that whatever started to melt will refreeze on roads causing black ice.
Sunday’s high will also be in the mid 30s.
The Charlotte Department of Transportation’s Street Maintenance Division has been treating streets in anticipation of the snow and ice. It is focusing on bridges and culverts on city streets, and hospital entrances.
N.C. Department of Transportation crews are also preparing to treat the region’s roads, bridges and overpasses beginning Thursday morning. NCDOT staff in Division 10, which includes Anson, Cabarrus, Mecklenburg, Stanly and Union counties, will place brine on the division’s major highways. This includes Interstates 77, 85, 485 and U.S. 74, along with other high-volume highways.
Crews will also be at work in Alexander, Catawba, Cleveland, Gaston, Iredell and Lincoln counties, placing brine on the division’s primary and “bare pavement” routes. This includes interstates, N.C. and U.S. routes, and other highly traveled roads for snow and ice removal.
