One person dies after being thrown from four-wheeler in Kershaw County crash

A two-vehicle collision on Sunday in Kershaw County left one person dead.
Lynnette Bowers, 36, sustained fatal injuries in the incident that occurred around 6:30 p.m. on Providence Road, near US-1, according to Kershaw County Coroner David West.
Bowers was driving a four-wheeler north on the shoulder of Providence Road when she lost control of the vehicle and was ejected into the road and was struck by a Chevrolet pickup truck, also headed north, according to Lance Cpl. Matt Southern of the South Carolina Highway Patrol.
Bowers wasn’t wearing a helmet and was lying in the road when she was hit by the truck, whose driver was wearing a seat belt and sustained no injuries, said Southern.
The incident remains under investigation by the S.C. Highway Patrol and the Kershaw County Coroner’s office.
Comments