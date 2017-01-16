Father of 2-year-old child shot by stray bullet arrested

The father of a 2-year-old girl struck by a stray bullet was arrested and charged following the incident.
Tyrone Randolf, 33, was arrested and charged with unlawful neglect according to an arrest warrant, stating he brought the child to a drug deal.
The child was sitting inside a car and was struck in the head by a stray bullet when an argument escalated to gunfire outside a residence on Bonner Avenue in Santee on Saturday, according to Thom Berry of the State Law Enforcement Division, which he said was called into the case by the Santee Police Department.
The child, whose condition is unknown, was airlifted to Palmetto Health Richland Hospital in Columbia where she’s being treated, said Berry.
Randolph’s bond hearing was scheduled for Sunday morning at the Orangeburg-Calhoun Regional Detention Center, but no bond was set, according to WIS.com.
The incident remains under investigation by SLED.
Staff writer Rachael Myers Lowe contributed to this report.
