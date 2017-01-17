One by one, the workers went down a manhole. Then silence. All are dead.

3:07 So what can Trump actually do in his first 100 days? Pause

1:34 5 Cubans turn themselves in at U.S.-Mexico border

3:46 'He's reloading': 911 call from Emanuel AME after Dylann Roof shot 9 parishioners

1:53 Tennessee wildfires damaged more than 100 homes, buildings, say officials

1:26 U.S. Rep. John Lewis makes inspiring speech on MLK Day

1:28 The Buzz TV brings regional award to Fort Mill High School

1:06 Trump supporters at Fletcher, NC rally

2:09 Defendant who shot and killed friend in Rock Hill apologizes in court

1:02 Nikki Haley's last Christmas open house as governor