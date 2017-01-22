Tornado watch issued for parts of SC, Georgia

Forecasters are warning South Carolina to brace for strong winds and possible tornadoes Sunday as a dangerous storm system makes it way into the Palmetto State.
A tornado watch was issued in several South Carolina counties just before 4:30 p.m. Sunday: Aiken, Allendale, Bamberg, Barnwell, Beaufort, Berkeley, Calhoun, Charleston, Clarendon, Colleton, Dorchester, Hampton, Jasper and Orangeburg, effective until 10 p.m.
The first of two rounds of thunderstorms, which swept through the Midlands early Sunday, was not as severe as forecasters expected and brought less than an inch of rain to Columbia, according to the National Weather Service.
The latest batch of severe weather is expected to move into the area between 2 and 4 p.m. Sunday.
The weather service’s storm prediction center has much of the Midlands south of Interstate 20 in a moderate risk for tornadoes of an EF-2 strength or more, according to John Quagliariello of the National Weather Service. The storm also brings the potential for wind gusts of more than 70 mph.
The service already gave preliminary confirmation that damage in some South Carolina communities in Orangeburg and Barnwell counties Saturday was the result of an EF-2 tornado.
“This is extremely rare for our area, especially in January,” he said during a weather briefing Sunday.
Quagliariello said supercells, which are capable of strong tornadoes and are more common in the Midwest, will make their way into the area between 4 and 6 p.m. Current models show much of the central and southern portions of the state with a 15 percent chance of tornadoes Sunday.
“Rainfall is really not the big issue for us today,” Quagliariello said. Weather maps show Columbia receiving around an inch of rain Sunday afternoon.
Conditions are expected to improve when the storms begin moving east between 8 and 10 p.m.
Wind gusts exceeding 70 mph could cause considerable damage to trees, roofs and mobile homes, Quagliariello said. During a tornado, flying debris outside could be deadly, and mobile homes could be destroyed.
Sunday’s storm system could be the largest severe weather outbreak for the area since 2008, forecasters say. Al Moore, a meteorologist with the weather service, clarified that while the historic flooding in October 2015 caused substantial damage, that wasn’t categorized as a severe weather event.
“In this case, we’re comparing this to previous storm outbreaks that caused wind-related damage and/or hail-related damage,” Moore said. “In the flooding event, that was all from the prolonged and excessive rainfall we had. ... We don’t call the flooding event a severe weather event for that reason.”
The Associated Press reported that 11 people died and at least 20 were injured in southern Georgia as storms made their way through late Saturday and early Sunday.
The S.C. Emergency Management Division is monitoring the forecast and communicating with county emergency management directors ahead of the storm, according to spokesman Derrec Becker. So far, the agency has had no requests for assistance.
“We had some significant storms yesterday,” Becker said. “If you didn’t make preparations prior to that storm, now is the time to do that for this one.”
The public is advised to check Twitter, listen to weather radio or monitor television and news websites. The National Weather Service twitter account for Columbia is @NWSColumbia.
Quagliariello urged residents to find a safe location in an interior room of their home or business if a tornado touches down.
