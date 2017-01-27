Shots ring out after high school basketball game, 3 people injured

Three people were shot and wounded in Aiken after a basketball game between South Aiken and Aiken High Schools.
Aiken officers and Aiken County deputies are responding to a call about a shooting at South Aiken High School. https://t.co/SdIPhBEvdj pic.twitter.com/Jxy6vnEAvJ— WRDW/WAGT (@WRDW_WAGT) January 28, 2017
Aiken police told the Aiken Standard newspaper that the shooting occured after the game as people were leaving the South Aiken High School gymnasium. Lt. Karl Odenthal told the Standard that officers working the game were moving toward a disturbance when the shots rang out.
I was by the South Aiken locker room chasing down Coach Prandy when a wave of screaming kids came running from direction of gym entrance.— Kyle Dawson (@ItsKyleDawson) January 28, 2017
My heart is pounding...praying for everyone at the South Aiken/ Aiken High game. The shooter was about 5 feet behind us.— Kim Farmer (@uscslp) January 28, 2017
The condition of the injured people was not known Friday night.
Police were still investigating the incident late Friday and had no information about any suspect.
Praying for all our Hornets and cross town brothers and sisters at South Aiken! Rivals in sport, family in life!— Aiken Baseball (@hornetbaseball_) January 28, 2017
Comments