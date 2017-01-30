7-year-old stumbles upon sack full of money taken from Murrells Inlet bank, report says

1:55 The first class of Fort Mill School District Hall of Fame inductees honored Pause

1:16 Remembering Josue Javier Diaz

3:19 How shootings and training impact officers involved in them

1:55 "If I didn't have insurance I would either be banktrupt or dead," says cancer survivor

1:44 Fort Mill Cub Scouts use 'unique opportunity' to learn sportsmanship

1:53 Tennessee wildfires damaged more than 100 homes, buildings, say officials

3:46 'He's reloading': 911 call from Emanuel AME after Dylann Roof shot 9 parishioners

1:20 Doomsday clock moves forward

2:16 Video: award-winning high school football offensive linemen recognized Jan. 23