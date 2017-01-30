7-year-old stumbles upon sack full of money taken from Murrells Inlet bank, report says

A 7-year-old who discovered a $20 bill wound up with a trash bag full of cash that had been taken in a weekend bank robbery, according to a report by MyHorryNews.com.
Griffin Steele found a $20 bill covered in red dye after a bank robbery at TD Bank in Murrells Inlet on Saturday, according to the report.
The article said that Griffin later went to throw away a soda bottle and found a whole trash bag full of cash covered in red dye. Bank tellers had placed the dye packs in the money taken Saturday.
Brian Wilson Humphreys Jr., 35, of Myrtle Beach is a suspect in the robbery. He is also a suspect in the robbery of a a Conway National Bank branch on U.S. 501 last week.
Comments