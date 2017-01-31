SC radio station hacked with anti-Trump rap

Listeners who tuned in to the sunny sounds of WFBS-FM Monday night may have found things a bit off.
Instead of the normal fare of classic hits and beach music, 10 to 15 minutes of a profanity-filled anti-Trump rap was broadcast on a repeating loop around 10 p.m., the station said.
WFBS-FM said the hackers infiltrated the signal through its internet-connected antennas. A statement from the station said it recovered the IP address of the suspected hackers and reported it to the Federal Communications Commission.
Station management announced the hack on their Facebook page Tuesday night.
Radio stations in South Carolina and several other states say their signals were hacked and interrupted by an anti-Donald Trump rap song that contained obscene language.
News media report similar incidents have occurred recently at radio stations in Seattle, Louisville and San Angelo, Texas. A video featuring the song appeared on a cable television provider in Mooresville, North Carolina.
The AP contributed to this report
