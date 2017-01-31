SC radio station hacked with anti-Trump rap

4:04 Mulvaney: OMB director's responsibility to tell the truth Pause

3:19 How shootings and training impact officers involved in them

3:46 'He's reloading': 911 call from Emanuel AME after Dylann Roof shot 9 parishioners

3:03 Trump selects Neil Gorsuch for Supreme Court nominee

1:53 Tennessee wildfires damaged more than 100 homes, buildings, say officials

1:55 The first class of Fort Mill School District Hall of Fame inductees honored

1:53 York County voters ask Sen. Lindsey Graham to vote against DeVos, Sessions

1:06 Trump supporters at Fletcher, NC rally

0:22 Cam Newton, dressed as Santa, plays Cam Says during charity event