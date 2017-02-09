SC soldier surprises wife with homecoming at college basketball game

A college student who thought her husband was on the other side of the globe got the surprise of a lifetime earlier this week.
Pfc. Kentrell Goodwin surprised his wife, Sierra Wright, during halftime of a basketball game at Limestone College in Gaffney Tuesday night.
Wright thought she was participating in a promotional free throw shooting contest when they announced who her competitor would be.
“Will Pfc. Kentrell Goodwin, U.S. Army, please make his way to the court,” the announcer said.
When she realized what was happening, Wright dropped the basketball she was holding and ran across the court to embrace her husband.
Goodwin had just returned home from a tour in South Korea with the 2nd Battalion, 1st Artillery Regiment, according to Limestone College officials.
After she hugged Goodwin, she jokingly pushed him then hugged him even tighter.
Limestone’s sports information and athletics external relations departments organized the surprise reunion.
Ernest Meyers, Limestone’s assistant athletic director for media relations, said Goodwin and Wright have likely spent at least sixth months apart prior to their reunion.
Goodwin is home for brief visit and then will join his new unit in Kuwait, Meyers said.
Also at the half, an @USArmy reunion, PFC Kentrell Goodwin reunited with significant other Sierra Wright #NCAATop10 @NCAADII @ConfCarolinas pic.twitter.com/CkROvW3tiJ— Limestone Saints (@LimestoneSaints) February 8, 2017
