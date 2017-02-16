More than 1,000 march in uptown in support of immigrants

More than a thousand people marching in support of immigrant rights thronged uptown Thursday early afternoon in peaceful protest of Trump administration policies.
And an estimated 250 Latino businesses in the Charlotte region closed for “A Day Without Immigrants,” reported the Spanish-language Qué Pasa Mi Gente and Hola Noticias media outlets.
The movement has attracted support in many cities, including Raleigh, Philadelphia, New Orleans and Washington, D.C. It urged people to close businesses, skip work or classes, and refrain from shopping and eating out as a way to show their impact.
Protesters marched to the Government Center in uptown, with coordinated chants, in English and Spanish, that included “If we are all together, we won’t be broken apart,” “Yes we can,” and “United we stand.” Tryon Street was shut down while marchers walked by.
Ahead of the march, people poured into Marshall Park to mark the day. Some waved American flags and other held protest signs that read: “No ban. No wall. Stay united” and “We are not criminals.”
Charlotte resident Roberto Mendoza said he was attending to “support the community we love and to show we are not criminals. We are here to work and do the best we can together.” Mendoza, born in El Salvador, has been in the U.S. for 30 years.
“We are trying to make a statement that immigrants matter in Charlotte,” said Stephania Arteaga, a member of the group Communidad Collectiva and an organizer of the gathering.
The group asked that city leaders to do more to stand up for the immigrant community, a sentiment summed up by one of the many signs at the rally: “ICE out of Charlotte. Mayor Roberts step up.”
Many people expressed disappointment in how immigrants are perceived. “Why do they treat us like garbage when we are here to help the community?” asked Gerardo Ojeda, an undocumented Charlotte resident from Mexico.
Veronica Ramos agreed. She is a Mexican native and undocumented resident of Charlotte who said she simply wants a chance to make the world a better place.
The immigrant community in the Carolinas and around the nation has been on edge because of an immigration ban by President Donald Trump that is on hold from a court challenge as well as by deportation roundups of undocumented immigrants by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement.
Several speakers at the rally said they were tired of ICE’s activities, and that people should get a second chance if they make a mistake rather than face deportation.
African immigrant Terza Lima-Neves, an associate professor of political science at Johnson C. Smith University, said she decided to join the rally instead of teach her classes. She made the decision after getting several emails from students who told her they were going to the rally.
“I wanted to stand in solidarity with many of my students and to add an African voice to this conversation on immigration,” said Lima-Neves, a naturalized citizen. “(Trump’s policies) have caused a lot of fear and instability and anxiety for a lot of the immigrant population and their allies.”
Businesses closed
Businesses that closed ranged from restaurants and farmers markets to tax services, car washes, trucking and construction services.
The Compare Foods grocery store chain said on Facebook it is closing its seven area stores “to unite completely on Immigration Day. Our commitment is with the Latino community of Charlotte. We are proud to support our community in whatever way they think is best for achieving our shared goals.”
On South Boulevard midday Thursday, Morazán, a restaurant normally bustling with a lunch crowd ordering Salvadorian, Honduran and Mexican fare, was closed, despite the “open” sign that buzzed in its window.
A few doors down, a laundromat called Washland was open, but empty. An employee named Karen Bridges estimates that about 90 percent of the customer base is Latino, and that business has been much slower this week. “They’re scared. I can tell they’re scared,” Bridges said.
Andrew Gleaves employs 10 Latino workers at his carpet and flooring installation company, which he declined to name to protect his employees’ identities. He doesn’t know if they are undocumented – he doesn’t ask, either. All 10 are striking today, Gleaves said, so his business, like many others in his industry, is closed.
“From what I understand everybody is out today, supporting the strike,” Gleaves said. “I appreciated the heads-up. We had quite a bit of stuff to do (today), but it will have to wait until next week.”
John Huson, CEO of Charlotte-based general contractor Carocon, said his firm was seeing an impact Thursday. A project the company is building in Greenville, S.C. was “virtually shut down,” Huson said. There were about 15 workers on site Thursday, down from 140 the day before.
Rocio Gonzalez, executive director of the Latin American Chamber of Commerce in Charlotte, said the business group isn’t necessarily “encouraging” its members to close for the protest Thursday.
“However, we are in the United States, and it’s everyone’s right to voice their concerns and to represent their ideals,” Gonzalez said.
Despite the call for support, including boycotting classes, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools urged immigrant parents not to keep students home.
A community on edge
Last week, ICE arrested more than 100 undocumented immigrants in the Carolinas. Trump said this week he wants to deport undocumented immigrants who committed serious crimes, adding, “We are going to get the bad ones.”
The Migration Policy Institute – a nonpartisan think tank in Washington – has estimated that 54,000 people are living illegally in Mecklenburg County, including 10,000 who have been here more than 15 years. The information was based on 2014 data.
Many experts estimate 11.1 million undocumented people live in the U.S., with North Carolina cited as the state with the sixth fastest-growing immigrant population, both legal and undocumented.
The Pew Research Center estimates the U.S. civilian workforce included 8 million unauthorized immigrants in 2014. That accounts for 5 percent of those who were working or were unemployed and looking for work.
Staff writers Ely Portillo and Mark Price contributed
Adam Bell: 704-358-5696, @abell
