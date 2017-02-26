Police seek public’s help in search for shooting suspect

Charlotte-Mecklenburg police are looking for a man responsible for an early-morning shooting at an east Charlotte gas station, and have released photos they hope will lead to his arrest.
The incident happened at 3:15 a.m. Sunday, when the victim and suspect got into an argument outside a 7-Eleven in the 900 block of Eastway Drive, police say. The suspect shot the victim, then fled the scene in a gold-colored Cadillac. Medic responded to the scene and transported the victim to Carolinas Medical Center with “serious injuries.”
The suspect is described as a light-skinned black male, approximately 5 feet 9 inches tall, with a heavy build; he was last seen wearing a gray-colored hoodie and jeans.
Anyone with information concerning this case or the suspect is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.
