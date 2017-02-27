Felony suspect killed in shootout with Shelby police early Monday

The Shelby Police Department says one of its officers shot and killed a suspect during an early morning shootout Monday in south Shelby.
Names of the victim and officers involved will be released later this morning, officials said.
It happened at 12:55 a.m. when officers from the Shelby Police Department were attempting to serve a felony warrant for possession of a firearm by a felon on a 27-year-man who lived on in the 1200 Block of South Dekalb Street.
Investigators say officers witnessed the suspect attempting to hide behind the residence on South Dekalb Street. Officers followed, a confrontation erupted and shots were exchanged, police said. The suspect was struck and pronounced dead at the scene.
The N.C. State Bureau of Investigation has been called in to investigate the case.
News of the shooting comes just five months after Shelby Police Officer Tim Brackeen was shot and killed while on a routine warrant delivery. It happened just one mile north of where the latest shooting occurred, on Parkview Street.
Investigators have charged Irving Lucien Fenner Jr., of Grover, with first degree murder in the shooting of Brackeen. Fenner is currently in the Gaston County jail.
