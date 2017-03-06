Wreck on I-77 in Rock Hill snarls evening commute

An afternoon wreck on I-77 near the Dave Lyle Boulevard exit snarled the evening rush hour Monday.
An overturned tractor trailer brought southbound traffic to a halt and cars were backed up about eight miles to the Sutton Road exit near Baxter Village in Fort Mill, according to The Herald’s news partner, WSOC TV.
No injuries were reported.
Meanwhile, some apparently frustrated drivers made risky moves, including one who started to merge on I-77 from Cherry Road before seeing the backup and made a U-turn to get back onto the road. That driver had to avoid another who was attempting to use the entrance ramp.
At around 6:30 p.m., police were still trying to navigate through traffic to get to the wreck.
Officials expected to have the tractor trailer cleared by about 8 p.m.
Herald reporter Amanda Harris contributed.
Michael Harrison: 803-326-4315, @MikeHarrisonFMT
