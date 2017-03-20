Boy reportedly finds gun in restroom of trampoline park in University City area

10:33 'We came up one possession short.' Pause

2:02 The Confederate Flag in South Carolina

0:56 Frank Martin on criticisms of the State of South Carolina, Confederate flag history

2:57 Attorney talks about York County groundbreaking same-sex marriage court ruling

2:48 Chuck Berry's rock ’n’ roll legacy

1:53 Tennessee wildfires damaged more than 100 homes, buildings, say officials

3:46 'He's reloading': 911 call from Emanuel AME after Dylann Roof shot 9 parishioners

2:52 Video: Bret McCormick wraps up 2016-17 Winthrop basketball season, looks ahead

1:01 Wow! Gamecocks celebrate win over Duke, head to Sweet 16